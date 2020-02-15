TV Shows

Robert Pattinson is criticized for his look at Batman

February 15, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Actor Robert Pattinson, originally from Barnes, London, United Kingdom, receives strong criticism after being seen in the first images in his Batman character, for the film of the same name.

The American director Matt Reeves placed in his social networks the first images of Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight, however, they were not entirely well received by many users.

I'm sorry but it's the least manly BATMAN of all time. Where was that BATMAN that made us sigh? With a lot of respect; I think it was a very bad choice, ”writes a user on the internet.

Robert Pattinson, who has previously acted in films like Twilight, has faced criticism since it became known that he would be Batman in cinema.

Many people have in his mind the image of him as a cheesy vampire, for his performance in the aforementioned Batman movie, and do not believe he is capable of being able to with a character like Batman.

The new version of Batman has already started filming and its premiere is scheduled for June 2021, in cinemas around the world.

Robert Pattinson ventured into modeling when he was 12 years old, according to information on Wikipedia, but four years later he abandoned it.

