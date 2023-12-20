Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The critically acclaimed survival horror computer-generated original net animation series “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” is based on the critically acclaimed video game series of the same name. In 2006, between the release of the video games “Resident Evil 4” and “Resident Evil 5,” the events shown in the program took place.

Following a zombie apocalypse in the White House, the protagonists, Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy, work to avert a potential conflict between the United States and China. The program has largely been well-received since it premiered. Stay tuned! We’ve got you covered if you’ve already binge-watched the series and want to know when the next one will be available.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 2 Renewal Status

It is hardly surprising that Infinite Darkness has not been renewed yet, since it has only been launched on Netflix.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness isn’t one of those games that gets renewed in advance. Rather, we should expect to hear anything about renewal in a matter of weeks, if not months. Netflix waits for all the information and watching stats to be obtained, which is the major reason certain renewals might take so long.

The most effective thing you can do to help get Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness revived is to rewatch the series and tell your friends and family about it. We doubt the anime will have trouble drawing in viewers, what with the Resident Evil series’ massive fanbase.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 2 Release Date

‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ has yet to get a release date announcement. In July of 2021, Netflix debuted the anime’s first season. There is often a one-year interval between seasons of Netflix releases. We can’t promise this for season 2 of “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness,” either, since the renewal hasn’t happened yet.

Occasionally, the streaming service may drop official season trailers on us without warning us about a renewal. That being the case, “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” should be back in late 2024 or early 2025. As always, we’ll be on the lookout for any new information.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Story

In 2006, with the revelation of a hacking incident at the White House, the events of the series unfolded, taking place between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5. An unexplained assault on the White House leads Leon S. Kennedy, who is instructed to investigate the situation, into a zombie apocalypse.

On a subsequent visit to supervise the building of a welfare center in the made-up South Asian nation of Penamstan, he encounters Claire Redfield, who has been examining an eerie artwork created by a refugee kid.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Cast

Leon S. Kennedy Voiced by: Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese); Nick Apostolides (English)

Voiced by: Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese); Nick Apostolides (English) Claire Redfield Voiced by: Yūko Kaida (Japanese); Stephanie Panisello (English)

Voiced by: Yūko Kaida (Japanese); Stephanie Panisello (English) Jason Voiced by: Fumihiko Tachiki (Japanese); Ray Chase (English)

Voiced by: Fumihiko Tachiki (Japanese); Ray Chase (English) Shen May Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Jona Xiao (English)

Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Jona Xiao (English) Patrick Voiced by: Kenji Nojima (Japanese); Billy Kametz (English)

Voiced by: Kenji Nojima (Japanese); Billy Kametz (English) Wilson Voiced by: Aruno Tahara (Japanese); Doug Stone (English)

Voiced by: Aruno Tahara (Japanese); Doug Stone (English) Graham Voiced by: Kazuhiko Inoue (Japanese); Joe J. Thomas (English)

Voiced by: Kazuhiko Inoue (Japanese); Joe J. Thomas (English) Ryan Voiced by: Mitsuru Ogata (Japanese); Brad Venable (English)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 2 Plot

The plot to assault the White House was orchestrated by Secretary Wilson, according to Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. In his pursuit of the virus’s cure, he planned to instigate a global war using biological weapons.

Wilson, who is now infected, gets the treatment at the end of Infinite Darkness, although Tricell makes it, not the notorious Umbrella Corporation. Between Leon Kennedy’s objective in Resident Evil 4 and Tricell’s perverted weaponization of the Uroboros virus in Resident Evil 5, Infinite Darkness occupies a distinct spot in the Resident Evil chronology.

Potentially hinting at a new plot either before or during the game, the conclusion of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness might be a wink to those who have played Resident Evil 5 and know that Tricell is destined to fail.

Despite speculation that Tricell may soon go bankrupt, season 2 of Resident Wrong: Infinite Darkness might see Secretary Wilson, Tricell, or perhaps Umbrella covertly advancing their wicked schemes.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 2 Trailer

Watch the first season trailer for “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” as we wait for news about season 2. ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ is available on Netflix in its entirety.