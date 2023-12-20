Avengers: Secret Wars: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

On May 1, 2026, cinemas will welcome Avengers: Secret Wars. This film will conclude the Multiverse Saga, which started with the Disney+ miniseries WandaVision on January 15, 2021, and is a direct sequel to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Secret Wars, a popular comic book plot involving almost every Marvel hero from many realities, will be adapted for the big screen. The interesting thing is that the same name appeared in both a popular comic book series published in 1984 and a more recent novel.

Many fans are holding Secret Wars in high esteem since it will serve as the last installment of the Multiverse Saga. Speculation has it that the film will include heroes from all of Marvel Studios’ films, not only MCU ones but from all of their significant productions.

Avengers: Secret Wars Release Date

On May 7, 2027, “Avengers: Secret Wars” will finally hit theaters. “Secret Wars” was originally scheduled to premiere on November 7, 2025, only months after its direct predecessor, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” This was confirmed by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, along with most of the Phases Five and Six lineups. In contrast, Marvel Studios postponed “Secret Wars” until May 1, 2026, a full year after the “Avengers” movies, later that year.

Avengers: Secret Wars Cast

Some of the most iconic Avengers from the series will be joining forces in Secret Wars. Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) are the confirmed cast members.

Meanwhile, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor are among the actors whose fans anticipate making cameo appearances.

It’s also feasible that these films will mark the first cinematic appearances of Marvel’s newly debuted Disney Plus characters, such as Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).

Who may play what role in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel

Don Cheadle as War Machine

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Evangeline Lily as Wasp

Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Mark Ruffalo as Hulk

Letitia Wright as Black Panther

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Avengers: Secret Wars Director

According to reports, Marvel is reportedly seeking a new director for Avengers: Secret Wars, while Shang-Chi’s Deston Daniel Crettin is helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Joss Whedon directed the previous two Avengers films, but the Russo brothers handled Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame; thus, this is a shift for the Marvel world.

Avengers: Secret Wars Plot

We all know that MCU films often borrow from comic books, and this time around, there are two to choose from. An enigmatic entity called the Beyonder drew heroes and villains alike to a patchwork planet named Battleworld in the first Secret Wars. In 1984, it made its debut.

In 2015, a second series was published that delves into the topic of the Marvel Multiverse’s demise. The House of M and the Age of Apocalypse plots are two more that could cross paths with the film’s plot. Even if the MCU hasn’t precisely stuck to either of those comic book runs, there are still plenty of possibilities for what the writers may do.

The plot of the 2015 Secret Wars film is the one most likely to be used for the next one. Just before the big showdown, the antagonists known as the Beyonders launch a galactic war known as the Incursions, destroying Earth on a grand scale.

The Beyonders’ hidden ally Doctor Doom foils their scheme, but he bends events to acquire limitless power; he then builds a new Battleworld out of the fragments of the universe and proclaims himself God Emperor.

Avengers: Secret Wars Trailer

Secret Wars has not yet had a trailer. We could expect to get one in late 2026 or early 2027 since production has not yet begun. Like Endgame, Marvel will probably wait until the last minute to release the Secret Wars teaser as part of their marketing campaign.

Avengers: Secret Wars: Is it based on a comic book?

There are really two “Secret Wars” narratives in Marvel Comics, but the one that came out between 2015 and 2016 is probably going to be the one that the next “Avengers” movie is based on.

This “Secret Wars,” penned by the prolific Jonathan Hickman of Marvel Comics, centers on an Incursion, a super-apocalyptic multiversal phenomenon wherein two universes crash and destroy each other. The Incursion takes place between the mainstream Earth-616 universe and the waning Earth-1610 universe, where Miles Morales resides.

Summarizing the entire sprawling plot of “Secret Wars” would be an enormous undertaking, but for our purposes, the most important thing to know is that it marks the end of Hickman’s tenure on “Fantastic Four,” with Reed Richards and Doctor Doom arguably playing the roles of protagonist and antagonist, respectively. Remarkably, Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” remake was the final solo MCU feature to premiere before “The Kang Dynasty” and “Secret Wars.”