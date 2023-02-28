American Horror Story Season 13 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

American Horror Story is indeed a horror anthology show on the cable network FX. It was made by Ryan Murphy as well as Brad Falchuk.

The first part of the American Story media franchise, every season is a self-contained miniseries that follows a different set of characters as well as settings within a single fictional universe and has its own “beginning, middle, and end.” Some parts of the story in each season have been loosely based on things that happened.

Many actors are in more than a season, and most of the time they play new roles. The actors who have come back the most are Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, as well as Lily Rabe. Each of them has been in at least nine out of the initial eleven seasons. Frances Conroy has been in eight, and Denis O’Hare has been in seven.

Other famous actors like Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Adina Porter, Finn Wittrock, Jamie Brewer, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman appear in five of the eleven seasons.

The first season, called “Murder House,” is set in Los Angeles, California, in 2011. It is about a family that moves into a haunted house.

Asylum, the second season, takes place in 1964 in Massachusetts and tells the stories of the criminally insane and the people who work there.

The third season, called “Coven,” takes place in 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is about a group of witches who fight against people who want to kill them. Freak Show is the fourth season. It occurs in Jupiter, Florida, in 1952 and is about an American circus sideshow and its members’ fight to stay alive.

The fifth season, called “Hotel,” takes place in 2015 in Los Angeles, California, and is about the people who work and stay at a supernatural hotel. The sixth season, called “Roanoke,” occurs in North Carolina between 2014 and 2016, and it’s about a remote farmhouse that is haunted by the dead Roanoke colony.

The seventh season, called “Cult,” takes place throughout Michigan and is about a cult that terrorizes the locals after the 2016 U.S. election. In Apocalypse, the eighth season, the witchcraft from Coven fight the Antichrist from Death House to stop the end of the world.

In 1984, the ninth season, which takes place in the 1980s outside of Los Angeles, the staff of the summer program reopens 14 years after a massacre.

The two-part tenth season, called “Double Feature,” is about a family in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in 2021. In the first part, “Red Tide,” they meet the real people who live there. In the second part, “Death Valley,” a group of campers students get caught up in a plot involving the aliens of Asylum.

American Horror Story Season 13 Release Date

This horror franchise does have 10 episodes so far. Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy made it for the cable network FX. Each of the ten seasons has a different name.

The first season, called “Murder House,” came out on October 5, 2011, as well as ended on December 21, 2011. The final season, called “Double Feature,” came out on August 25, 2021, and ended on October 20, 2021. After that, FX decided to give the show three more seasons, which will be called Seasons 11, 12, as well as 13.

Since they haven’t said when season 11 will come out, how will they say when season 13 will come out so soon? If season 11 comes out in 2022 and weather 12 comes out in 2023, we hope that the 13th season would then air in 2024.

American Horror Story Season 13 Cast

Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Lily Rabe are all part of the cast of American Horror Story. Frances Conroy and Denis O’Hare have also been regulars for six seasons. Jessica, Jamie Brewer, Kathy Bates, Finn Wittrock, Emma Roberts, Adina Porter, and Angela Bassett have all been cast in five of the ten seasons.

No one has been confirmed to be in season 13’s cast yet. We will let you know if they have said anything about the cast or other details.

American Horror Story Season 13 Trailer

Even though seasons 11 and 12 haven’t announced their premiere dates yet, there is no trailer for season 13.

American Horror Story Season 13 Plot

Since its first season, American Terrible Tragedy has indeed been thought of as among the most distinctive horror shows. Both the public and the critics have liked it. Season 10 came out in 2021, so we don’t know anything about Season 13 yet. Since it’s a show with different stories, it ought to have a new and different plot.

Every year, the only thing any American Scary Story fan cares about is what the next theme is going to be. As usual, Ryan Murphy’s squad is being very secretive about any information about that, if they’ve even decided what season 12 might be about.

So, for now, all we can do is take a glance back at old rumors and ideas that were never used to try to figure out what’s going to happen.

There has been talking in the past of cryptids being the main focus, or even of another reunion period like the one we saw in Apocalypse. However, sirens could soon start to play a role.

In April 2021, Murphy started things off by putting up a poll, which has since been taken down, asking fans which theme they might like to see next. Aliens, Christmas Horror, Bloody Mary, Piggy Man, Sirens, and Plague were among the choices.

Aliens had a memorable part in period ten, so they won’t be back. Bloody Mary was the focus of an entire episode in season 2, so she isn’t returning either. You could say that the plague or something comparable was also a part of season 11 of NYC AKA.

From what’s left, it looks like Sirens might have the way to go. Perhaps the murderous Santa from the second season could come back through the chimney to reprise his role in Christmas Horror.

Ryan Murphy hasn’t said anything regarding what the upcoming season of American Scare Story might be about yet. Since the show is made up of many different stories, there are almost too many options.

Fans are most interested to see if the next tale will connect to any of the others as Apocalypse has done in the past. When we find out more, we’ll add it to this page.