Resident Alien Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update

It is a Sci-Fi mystery comedy with drama tv series. The series Resident Alien is based on an American comic book named Resident Alien by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse.

The series Resident Alien was recently renewed for the second season in March 2021. Let’s get the complete detail about the series Resident Alien Season 2.

Resident Alien Season 2: Latest Update

An alien lands on Earth and takes an identity of a doctor. He stars his mission on earth. It is mystery tv series.

There are ten episodes in Resident Alien Season 1. It includes Pilot, Homesick, Secrets, Birds of a Feather, Love Language, Sexy Beast, The Green Glow, End of the World As We Know It, Welcome Aliens, and Heroes of Patience.

Chris Sheridan created the series Resident Alien. Chris Sheridan, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, David Dobkin, and Robert Duncan McNeil were the executive producers of the series Resident Alien.

The series Resident Alien was made under Jocko Productions, Universal Content Productions, Dark House Entertainment, and Amblin Television.

Resident Alien Season 1 was directed by David Dobkin, Robert Duncan McNeil, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli.

Resident Alien Season 1 was written by Chris Sheridan, Njeri Brown, Tazbah Chavez, Sarah Beckett, Emily Eslami, Jeffrey Nieves, Elias Benavidez, Christian Taylor, and Nastaran Dibai.

Find the expected cast of the series Resident Alien Season 2 below.

Resident Alien Season 2 Cast:

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle Sara Tumko as Asta Twelvetress Corey Reynolds as Mike Thompson Alice Wetterlund as D’arcy Bloom Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Sheriff Liv Baker Ben Cotton as Jimmy Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne Gracelyn Awad Rinke as Sahar Kaylayla Raine as Jay Deborah Finkel as Abigail Hodges Jenna Lamia as Judy Cooper Gary Farmer as Dan Twelevtrees Diana Bang as Nurse Ellen

Resident Alien Season 2 Release Date:

We can expect Resident Alien Season 2 in Mid-2022. The exact release date of the series Resident Alien Season 2 is not announced yet.

Resident Alien Season 1 was released on 27th January 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Resident Alien Season 2.

Resident Alien Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Resident Alien Season 1 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Resident Alien Season 1.

