Calls Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

It is an American-French drama tv series. The second season of the series Calls is not announced yet.

Maybe Calls Season 2 will soon announce. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Calls Season 2.

Calls Season 2: Everything We Know

The series Calls features various interconnected phone calls and conversations. The story follows the life of a group of strangers.

The series Calls includes a mysterious story. The series Calls includes many short stories. It was created and directed by Fede Alvarez.

The series Calls is based on the French series named Calls by Timothee Hochet. Each episode’s length of the series Calls varies between 13 to 20 minutes.

The series Calls was made under Studio Canal and Bad Hombre. Apple Inc. distributed the series Calls.

Calls Season 1 was written by Fede Alvarez, Nick Cuse, Aidan Fitzgerald, Noah Gardner, and Rodo Sayagues.

There are a total of nine episodes in Calls Season 1, and it includes The End, The Begining, Pedro Across the Street, It’s All In Your Head, Me – Myself & Darlene, The Universe Did It, Mom, Is There a Scientist on the Plane, and Leap Year Girl.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Calls Season 2. We have mentioned the expected cast of the series Calls Season 2. Maybe the same case will repeat in the upcoming Calls Season 2.

Calls Season 2 Cast:

Aaron Taylor – Johnson as Mark Aubrey Plaza as Dr. Rachel Wheating Ben Schwartz as Andy Clancy Brown as General Wilson Danny Huston as Frank Danny Pudi as Dr. Burman Edi Patterson as Darlene Gilbert Owuor as Craig Jaeden Martell as Julian Jennifer Tilly as Mother Joey King as Skylar Johnny Sneed as Perry Judy Greer as Alexis Karen Gillan as Sara Laura Harrier as Layla Lily Collins as Camila Nick Jonas as Sam Paola Nunez as Ana Pedro Pascal as Pedro Rosario Dawson as Katherine

Calls Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Calls Season 2 is not revealed yet. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

Calls Season 1 was released on 19th March 2021. On IMDb, the series Calls has received 7.8 out of 10. Let’s talk about the trailer of the series Calls Season 2.

Calls Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Calls Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Calls.

Check out this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.