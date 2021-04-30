The One Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

It is a Sci-Fi tv series. It includes drama, and it is a British television series. The series The One was announced on 15th November 2018.

The second season of the series The One is not announced yet. All fans are waiting for the announcement of the second season of the series The One. Let’s get the complete details about the series The One Season 2.

The One Season 2: Latest News

Howard Overman created the series The One. Julian Murphy, Johnny Capps, and Howard Overman were the executive producers of the series The One.

The series The One was made under Urban Myth Films and Studio Canal. The One Season 1 was directed by Catherine Morshead, Jeremy Lovering, and Brady Hood.

Howard Overman wrote the One Season 1. The series The One has received 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb. There are a total of eight episodes in the first season of the series The One.

The length of each episode of the series The One ranges between 38 to 43 minutes. Let’s watch the trailer of the series The One Season 2.

The One Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series The One Season 2 is not launched yet. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series The One.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series The One Season 2.

The One Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of The One Season 2 is not announced yet. But we expect that the series The One Season 2 will be released somewhere in 2022.

The One Season 1 was released on 12th March 2021. The first season of the series The One was released on the OTT platform Netflix. The One Season 2 will also be released on Netflix.

Let’s discuss the cast and characters of the series The One Season 2.

The One Season 2 Cast:

Hannah Ware as Rebecca Webb Dmitri Leonidas as James Whiting Amir El – Masry as Ben Naser Stephen Campbell Moore as Damien Brown Wilf Scolding as Ethan Diarmaid Murtagh as Connor Martin Lois Chimimba as Hannah Bailey Eric Kofi – Abrefa as Mark Bailey Pallavi Sharda as Megan Chapman Zoe Tapper as Kate Saunders Albano Jeronimo as Matheus Silva Gregg Chillin as Nick Gedny Nadia Albina as Amy Naser Simone Kirby as Charlotte Driscoll Laura Aikman as Lucy Bell

