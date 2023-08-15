Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

There will soon be a fourth season of the Japanese manga Rent-A-Girlfriend. Reiji Miyajima is the author and representative of the series’ screenplay.

It has been serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since July 2017. It has been compiled into 32 volumes as of July 2023.

The first book of the series was released in English in June 2020 by Kodansha USA, the company that owns the North American rights from the series.

On July 11, 2020, the first season began to broadcast. On July 2, 2022, Rent-A-Girlfriend’s second season was made available.

In order to get over his breakup blues, college student Kazuya Kinoshita chooses to hire a girlfriend using an app.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 Release Date

On July 11, 2020, Rent-A-Girlfriend’s first season was officially revealed. There were twelve episodes in all.

In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. On July 2, Rent-A-Girlfriend’s second season was made available.

Unfortunately, the question of whether Rent-A-Girlfriend will get a fourth season has still not been answered. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have indicated a desire for a fourth season as well as prospective storylines.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 Cast

If the show is renewed, Kazuya Kinoshita, Shun Kuribayashi, Chizuru Mizuhara, Mami Nanami, and other series characters will return for Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4.

The voice actors that played the series’ characters performed a fantastic job, and each among their fan bases is unique.

Voice actors for these characters included Aleks Le, Shun Horie, Sora Amamiya, Lizzie Freeman, and Landon McDonald, among others.

The fourth season will have the same cast and characters. There’s a possibility we’ll see some new faces this time. But until the official news is out, we must wait and watch events unfold.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 Plot

The series has not received a fourth season renewal from Crunchyroll. Since there aren’t many facts available about Rent-A-Girlfriend’s fourth season, we can only speculate about the narrative.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will resume up right where it left off during the previous season in the next season.

The protagonist of this tale is a college student named Kazuya Kinoshita who just broke up with his lover, Mami.

As the show’s name implies, Kazuya hires a girlfriend to impress his ex-girlfriend and make her envious. Chizuru Mizuhara is this hired girlfriend.

They can’t suppress their actual affections for one other now that they’ve already begun their act. They were both getting closer to one another as this play started to take on actual life.

Chizuru’s grandpa died away, and now Kazuya and Chizuru are planning to produce a movie, as was revealed in the second season finale.

The concept for this film came from Kazuya, who hopes to finance it via crowdsourcing so that Chizuru’s grandma may see it.

The third season of Rent-a-Girlfriend will continue where the last one left off and focus on Rental Girlfriend’s Dream Arc, which begins at chapter 104.

In this arc, Chizuru and Kazuya will finally get the chance to produce a movie in order to grant her dying grandmother’s desire, and she will at last be able to achieve her dream of playing the main actress.

