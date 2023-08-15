The Beginning After The End Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Start Following the End The first season of the forthcoming manga is hailed as a superb action fantasy-action online book that transports readers to vintage fantasy plays mixed with contemporary action.

You’ve come to this page to learn more about the release of the anime adaptation of your favorite manhwa, as do ardent manga and manhwa fans.

Therefore, before we discuss the primary subject, allow us to give you a brief overview for The Beginning After The End.

A sizable portion of manga fans all across the globe are enthralled with The Beginning After The End.

The narrative nor the characters, who are key in developing considerable depth, are mostly to blame.

The manga is regarded as a superb action fantasy-action online book that essentially transports everyone back to the classic fantasy dramas mixed with modern-day action.

With the progression of the narrative, the protagonist and other characters have undergone tremendous growth.

Given that the manga has only been published for five years, both have achieved an equal degree of prominence among the fandom.

The Beginning After The End manga fans are clamoring for an anime version of the manga because they want to witness the characters in action and appreciate the script of the fantastic story that has been portrayed in the book.

In The Beginning After The End, Arthur Leywin is shown as a person attempting to pursue a life that is more fulfilling than his previous one.

However, Arthur runs across challenges and brief roadblocks that keep him from succeeding.

The webcomic now includes more than a hundred chapters, which highlights how intricate the structure of the novel is. Fans should be aware of the following important facts regarding The Beginning After The End.

With its fame growing, fans’ curiosity in its animation adaptation has also increased. We shall discuss the latest news on TBATE Anime in this post.

The Beginning After The End Season 1 Release Date

The release date for The Beginning After The End Season 1 is still unknown as of this writing. Early in 2022, development on the series was underway. As a result, it may be released in late 2023 and early 2024.

Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon. Additionally, as soon as the material is available to the public, we will inform the release area.

Finally, many manhwas do not receive an anime adaptation since they are difficult to adapt, unlike The Tower of God and other comparable anime.

The only thing we can say for sure is that we don’t think a cartoon adaptation will ever be allowed if there isn’t an official announcement for its release before 2025.

The Beginning After The End Season 1 Cast

Regarding the production of The Beginning After The End, Season 1, there is no confirmation. As soon as it is confirmed, we will inform the anime’s cast and crew as well.

There is still a high potential that The Beginning After The End will be translated for the big screen, so keep your hopes up. By buying the books, you may continue studying Manhwa on their official websites.

The Beginning After The End Season 1 Trailer

The Beginning After The End Season 1 Plot

Arthur Leywin, a young magician who has lost neither of his parents, learns his name has been selected to protect a significant item in the Arthurian realm.

Because he wants to get revenge on the evil sorcerer Zephyr, Arthur sets off on a journey while gathering allies and honing his magical skills.

He uncovers long-hidden secrets, faces up bravely against formidable opponents, and considers the actual nature of power along the way.

Arthur ultimately succeeds, ushering forth a new era that values harmony and the prudent use of magic. “The Beginning After The End” is a tale of courage, camaraderie, and the enduring force of hope.

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the TBATE anime. So let’s talk about what to anticipate from the first season before it debuts.

The plot will start when King Grey passes away and is reborn as Arthur in a another dimension.

With all of his memories of King Grey’s former life, he made the decision to establish a new life from scratch. Arthur quickly begins studying magic, and shortly after that, he very young wakes his core.

Arthur became a quad-elemental sort of wizard because when his core was awakened, it included all four fundamental forms of property.

Arthur departs for Xyrus Academy to pursue a career as a wizard. He is accosted by thugs while traveling and falls down a steep cliff while attempting to fight them off. He makes the decision to undo all he did wrong in his previous life.

During his four-month stay with Sylvie, Arthur studies magic. Before they leave ways, Sylvie is exceedingly nice to Arthur and offers him an egg and her beast will.

Later on, the egg gives birth to a dragon, which Arthur would call Sylvie. Later, he finds Princess Tessia into the woods, where the slave dealers had taken her after she was abducted.

She is saved by Arthur, who also accompanies her to the elf kingdom. Arthur receives training from Virion, Tessia’s grandfather, in the kingdom of elves to master his animal.

Arthur is about to go off on a new adventure after finishing his training. and will upgrade in two years to an A-Class Adventurer.