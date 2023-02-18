Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Rent-a-Girlfriend is indeed a romantic comedy anime that is based on the manga by Reiji Miyajima for the Weekly Shonen Magazine. After two successful seasons, the anime’s third part has been released. TMS Entertainment, which made the anime version of Rent a Girlfriend, will make Season 3 of the show.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 3 was announced just on the official Japanese website and a special teaser trailer was on YouTube. It said, “It has been decided to make the third season of a TV anime! Special Report Video” is now available to watch.

The last episode of the second season of the TV anime “Kanojo, Oyasama” has finally aired. After the last episode aired at midnight on Friday, September 16, the decision to make a third season was made public.”

In the anime, Kazuya Kinoshita’s girlfriend Mami Nanami breaks up with him after a month of dating. He decides to lease a girlfriend Chizuru Mizuhara through an online dating app.

But he gives a person a poor rating even though he thinks she seems to be fake. But when Chizuru yells at him about it the next time they see each other, he realizes that she is even meaner than he thought. He heard just then that his grandmother was sick and in the hospital.

When Chizuru comes along, his grandmother falls in love with her. Kazuya keeps renting Chizuru to maintain contact with his friends and family but things get complex when they find out they live next door to each other and go to the same college. Later, more girls from the business of renting girlfriends join in.

After the last episode of 2 aired, fans of the rom-com anime Rent-A-Girlfriend were happy to hear that there would be a season 3. On September 17, 2022, the formal Japanese website and Official Twitter show said that it would be back for another season.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 will still be made by TMS Entertainment, the same animation company that turned popular shows like Detective Conan as well as Lupin III into anime. Along with the news of Season 3, a promotional video, as well as anime news, was also released. Read on to find out what the third season will be like.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 Release Date

The second season came out in July, and Season 3 of Rent-a-Girlfriend will also come out in July. It looks like they are planning something special for July. Taking a look at the past, most individuals believe it won’t be on TV for another two years, but Crunchyroll has already revealed the third season and said it will be out in July 2023.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 Cast

There are some well-enough and talented actors in this show, such as

Shun Horie portrays Kazuya Kinoshita.

Landon McDonald performs Shun Kuribayashi.

Lizzie Freeman features Chizuru.

Aleks Le plays Kazuya.

Tara Sands in the role of Imai.

Alex Le presents Kazuya.

Kibe Yoshiaki is represented by Masayuki Akasaka.

Laura Megan Stahl voices mami.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 Trailer

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 Plot

“Kinoshita Kazuya is a hopeless college student. He meets Mizuhara Chizuru, a beautiful rental girlfriend, and ends up telling his family and friends that she is his girlfriend.

As time goes on, Kazuya can’t tell the truth because he’s surrounded by beautiful girlfriends of all kinds: his devilish ex-girlfriend Disruptions caused Mami, who continually returns to tempt him for some reason, his hyper-aggressive provisional fiance Sarashina Ruka, who can’t take “no” for an answer, and his shy but hardworking youthful rental girlfriend Sakurasawa Sumit.

Christmas, New Year’s, the pub, this same beach, the hot springs, and Christmas… Kazuya’s feelings for Chizuru keep getting stronger as he goes through these hard times. But she tells them a shocking truth that could shrug their “relationship” to its core!

We don’t yet know when Season 3 of Rent a Girlfriend will be out. So there was a 2 gap between the initial two seasons, we believe that the third part of an anime will come out in 2024. We’ll keep an eye on Season 3 of the manga Rent a Girlfriend and see how it goes. We’ll let you know what happens.

Season 3 of Rent-a-Girlfriend will pick up where Season 2 left off. It will cover the Rental Girlfriend’s Dream Arc, which starts with Chapter 104. In this arc, Kazuya as well as Chizuru will finally have to make a movie for Chizuru’s dying grandmother, and she’ll finally get to take on the lead leading lady role she always wanted.

Japan has a strange culture. On the internet, you may hire dads, mothers, kids, and even a girlfriend. When Kazuya’s love turns him down, he is eager to try out the service. He has a positive experience because his girlfriend is pretty, but he doesn’t want his coworkers to know about it.

Unfortunately, he and his new girlfriend go to the same college, and one‘s grandparents are friends and live next door to each other. Kazuya also finds out that his new girlfriend isn’t as nice as she seems to be. How do you think their relationship will go?