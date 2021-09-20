‘Lucifer’ Season 5: Filming Begins & What We Know So Far:

The Shooting has begun for Its First Verymost Episode of Netflix’s Horror Sci-Fi Television series”Lucifer”. After Season 4 Explosive rating and successful launch on Netflix, Producers, and Directors want to launch the fifth and the final Season of Series “Lucifer”.

Wait…What? The Lucifer is Ending. Oh No!! It means it will be the last season to enjoy the Horror, Demons, Hell, And the charming Personality of Tom Ellis Aka Lucifer.

The news of the beginning of shoot has been revealed on September 6, Thursday Night by Netflix on Twitter account SeeWhatsNext. The Cameras will start Rolling on September 7 Morning was also confirmed in the Tweet.

Tom Ellis Star of Lucifer also confirmed on his Instagram account, that the shooting for the Season 5 has been started with Fully Energized Cast.

The Date of Lucifer Season 5 Release?

Well, the Season will have a Total of 22 Episodes in Season 5. Enough to divide two storylines in one season. This month, the show has started its shoot for the first Episodes of Lucifer. No Official Date has been Disclosed yet.

It Might be Possible at the end of Upcoming July The Shooting can be Finished. Until then you have to wait for Grand Premiere of Season 5 Release. Hopefully, At the End of Wait, we will enjoy the Horrible Fantasy in Season 5.

The cast of Season 5?

Of course, The Dashing Demon: Tom Ellis will return in Season 5 in and as “Lucifer”.

Can’t forget, Lauren German as “Chloe Decker”.

Homicide Detective: Kevin Alejandro as “Dan Espinoza”.

Eldest God’s Angel: D.B. Woodside as “Amenadiel”.

Maze:Hell Demon: Lesley-Ann Brandt as “Mazikeen”.

Trixie: Scarlett Estevez as “Trixie Espinoza”.

Forensic Scientist: Aimee Garcia as “Ella Lopez”.

First Human Created By God: Inbar Lavi as “Eve”.

Hopefully, some new characters may be seen but it is not yet Disclosed. Season 5 will be an amazing Blockbuster with each talented character.

The Story So Far

Season 4 was ended giving information that Lucifer and Chloe finally Dare to tell Each other their Feelings. The Devil Decided to save Earth from an Apocalypse, He returns to hell with a heart shredded in pieces.

It will be so fun watching the chemistry of Lucifer and Chloe in season 5. Fans are curious about how lucifer will save the earth from Apocalypse. Season 5 might include the Arc that was designed in the second half of Season 4.

Whatever comes in Season 5, It is sure to give you Goosebumps when you watch it. Till then Enjoy the latest updates.

Fans expectation in Season 5:

Fans have noticed that Lucifer has grown into a changed personality man. Most of the Fans are eager to know what God thinks of this new Devil? Where the relationship between Chloe and Lucifer takes them?

If you are one of the fans of Netflix’s Crime-Comedy Series “Lucifer”, Comment Below What do you expect in Season 5?