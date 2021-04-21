release date, trailer, cast. Cary Fukunaga film.

After a hellish year in which delays have been the order of the day due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything seems to indicate that, finally, the next October 8, 2021 we will be able to enjoy the long-awaited premiere of ‘Without time to die’; Agent 007’s New Adventure portrayed by Daniel Craig under Cary Fukunaga.

To warm up your engines for the 25th film —according to the official canon— of the British spy created by Ian Fleming, which promises a spectacular closure to the arc opened 15 years ago with the fantastic ‘Casino Royale’, I suggest you review everything we know so far about the feature film and the team involved.





Gestation

At the beginning of 2016, a year after Same Mendes signed the most remarkable ‘Specter’, ‘No time to die’ started its development phase. A year later, in March 2017, the headline writers of the franchise since 1999, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, joined the project to start shaping your plot.

From that moment, a dance of directors associated with the production began in which names such as those of Yann Demange, Davis Mackenzie and a Denis Villeneuve who came close to accepting the job, but ended up discarding in order to fully dedicate himself to his ambitious adaptation of ‘Dune’.

It was not until February 2018 when Danny Boyle ran as the director who would take the reins of the film, but would end up leaving the project due to creative differences with the studio; being Cary Joji Fukunaga his definitive replacement as the maximum responsible.

After Fukunaga, Purvis, Wade, and a Phoebe Waller-Bridge who joined the writing process To improve the script by closing the script, the production phase of Bond 25 officially started on April 27, 2019 and lasted until October 25 of that same year; although it has emerged that reshoots of some scenes have had to be made to update the product placement, which has become obsolete due to the year that the tape has remained in the fridge.

The director of ‘No time to die’

As we mentioned in the previous section, Cary Joji Fukunaga has ended up being in charge of putting himself at the controls of ‘No time to die’, but before picking up the baton from Sam Mendes in the franchise, the Californian has already demonstrated his talent in productions for both film and television.

Although his highest recognition may have come from the hand of the first season of ‘True Detective’, which he directed in full after debuting in the feature film with the recommended ‘Jean Eyre’, Fukunaga has credits such as the feature film ‘Beasts of No Nation ‘or the exhilarating series’ Maniac’, in which he unleashed his full visual potential.

The ‘No Time to Die’ team

In addition to the aforementioned team of scriptwriters made up of Purvis, Wade and Waller-Bridge – creator of the celebrated ‘Fleabag’ – Fukunaga has surrounded herself with a first-rate team to offer the best side of the Bondian essence; and this starts with a photography direction department headed by Linus Sandgren; Oscar winner for his work on ‘La La Land’.

For its port, Tom Cross – Damien Chazelle’s head rider – and Elliot Graham they have been in charge of shaping the film in the editing room. The first of them won the Oscar for his brutal montage in ‘Whiplash’ and was nominated for ‘La La Land’ two years later; while Graham opted for the statuette in 2009 for ‘Milk’.

On the other hand, Mark Tidldesley will lead the production design department after having participated in ‘The two popes’, ‘The invisible thread’ or ‘Trainspotting 2’; and Hans Zimmer himself will be the one who will see a feature film with his scores that, without a doubt, will deserve to be seen on the largest possible screen and with a sound system to match.

Cast and protagonists of ‘No time to die’

In addition to recovering Daniel Craig as James Bond, and returning to the services of Ralph Fiennes —M—, Léa Seydoux —Madeleine Swann—, Christoph Waltz —Ernst Stavro Blofeld—, Naomie Harris —Eve Moneypenny— o Ben Wishaw —Q—; ‘Without time to die’ has incorporated a good number of first-rate interpreters to its cast.

Among the most important names that have joined Craig and company for the occasion are those of Rami Malek, who will act as the villain of the show as Safin; Jeffrey Wright like Felix Leiter, Billy Magnussen as Logan Ash, a Ana de Armas unstoppable who climbs another rung in his career as the new Bond girl, Paloma; Y Lashana Lynch, whose Nomi relieves Bond.

The ‘No time to die’ plot

As your official synopsisIn ‘No Time to Die’, Bond has left the Secret Service and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. But your calm will not last long. His CIA friend Felix Leiter shows up to ask for his help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far riskier than expected, and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

When ‘No Time to Die’ opens

After numerous delays that have been happening since the original release date in early April 2020 – set after Boyle’s departure – finally ‘No Time to Die’ will be released next October 8, 2021.

Trailers, Images and Posters

Trailer

Trailer 2

Featurette con Cary Fukunaga

Featurette Jamaica

Posters and images