Boruto: the next antagonist has a power out of the ordinary

Although the Otsutsuki threat has apparently been eradicated, the future of the Leaf Village still hides nasty surprises. With Naruto and Sasuke’s powers now halved, the new generation of shinobi will have to think about protecting Konoha. But the next antagonist of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it’s brutal.

Following the confrontation with Isshiki Otsutsuki, both Naruto and Sasuke suffered very heavy consequences. The Hokage has lost, perhaps forever, the Nine-Tailed Fox, while the Uchiha has been stripped of his Rinnegan. Konoha is no longer as safe as it once was.

In chapter 56 of Boruto, the protagonist is determined to become even stronger, so that he has the power to protect his family and the entire village. But with Kara appearing to have been eradicated, what will be the next threat?

To suggest to the Seventh Hokage who could attack the village is Amado, who reveals that Code is now on a mission to take revenge on the death of his master. Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, Kawaki and Kara’s Internal traitors are in serious danger.

“The reaction that took place in Code’s body is particularly astounding. His fighting skills have surpassed even Jigen“, observes the scientist.”The body of each member of Kara has been remodeled to strengthen it, but in Code’s case it’s the exact opposite. (Jigen) He had limiters put in to control his formidable strength. “

If Kara’s last Inner succeeds in removing these limiters, the Leaf Village will be in grave danger. However, the only one capable of remove the Code brakes it’s just Amado. Will the scientist change sides again or will he be kidnapped and somehow forced to remove the limiters?

In the meantime, here’s what could happen in Boruto chapter 57. In the novel Naruto: Shikamaru’s Story, the ninja alliance has faltered.