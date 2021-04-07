Kimetsu no Yaiba: What Happens in the Extended End of the Manga?

Warning! The following in The Truth News contains massive spoilers about the ending of Kimetsu no Yaiba in his original series of manga. The work was created by Koyoharu Kotouge and is currently in production on its second season of anime.

Demon Slayer had one of the most surprising endings from Shueisha’s recent series, because it seemingly came out of nowhere during the heyday of the anime’s debut. However, its final chapter was the one that left fans speechless.

How does Kimetsu no Yaiba end?

Rather than focus on Tanjiro Kamado and how the others had lived their lives after the defeat of the demons, the final chapter of Kimetsu no Yaiba skipped generations into the future and followed the reincarnations of our favorites from the main series.

Children of the main characters in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Photo: Shueisha)

Unfortunately, this meant that the ending was a bit unsatisfactory due to the tough cut of these new characters in the final chapter. It left many questions yet to be answered, and while there were many implied through the reincarnations, there was simply not a sufficient conclusion for the main team.

With the launch of final volume of the series in Japan, Koyoharu Gotouge extended the final chapter a bit. Here I finally know explained who each main character married; something that was almost obvious with the new generations but still received more attention.

The extension at the end focuses on adding new material to the last two pages of chapter 204 of the manga. When Tanjiro and Nezuko find their way back home, they can see the spirits of their lost family all around them for additional emotional catharsis.

Tanjiro has a moment of reflection while thanking everyone the ones who helped them reach their happy ending, and clean up their old home alongside Inosuke and Zenitsu, as seen through brief panels in the chapter.

But the biggest difference is the ending that all the other survivors get. Brief glimpses of Giyu Tomioka, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and the Kyojuro family live in peace. Then the final pages of this new ending create more of a bridge between chapter 204 and the generational time jump in chapter 205.

Tanjiro and Kanao in Demon Slayer chapter 204 (Photo: Shueisha)

Kimetsu no Yaiba Extended Finale

Sumihiko Kamado (the young man who is the reincarnated version of Tanjiro) dreams of those generations from long ago, and through this he confirms that Tanjiro y Kanao Tsuyuri in fact they became a couple, as is implied through their future generations.

Gotouge’s special notes also confirm that Nezuko y Zenitsu they became a couple with Inosuke y Aoi Kanzaki. With a few final words of farewell from each of the fallen Hashira (who later reincarnated in this more peaceful time) they also put more of a stamp on this extended version of the ending.

The final page then sees Tanjiro holding hands with Nezuko, Kanao, Inosuke, and Zenitsu as they look towards a brighter future. So while there is a lot going on in this remake of the ending, its main focus is to provide a better transition to time jump in the final chapter.

It’s kind of a full replay of that ending and doesn’t choose to show much of the reincarnation time, but instead focuses on the main team as many Kimetsu no Yaiba fans expected. Note: This extended chapter has not received an official international release as of this writing.

