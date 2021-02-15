Release date for the anime Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui

The Koi website to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui anime announced the premiere date of this adaptation of Mogusu’s manga on Sunday.

The series will premiere on Japanese television on April 5 via AT-X, TOKYO MX, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, Miyazaki Broadcasting, Sun TV, Aomori Broadcasting, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, BS Fuji. However, Amazon Prime users VideoThey can enjoy it a few days before, premiering on the streaming platform on March 19.

Naomi Nakayama ( Orange ) is directing this animated project for the Nomad studio, with Taku Yamada (episode director at Rent-A-Girlfriend ) as the assistant director.

Yuuko Kakihara ( Orange, Chihayafuru 2, Digimon Adventure tri. ) Is in charge of writing the scripts. Simultaneously, Mariko Fujita ( Galaxy Angel, Rosario + Vampire, Urahara ) is trying to adapt Mogusu’s character designs to anime and making the function of a chief animation director.

On the other side is Hiroaki Tsutsumi( Orange, Children of the Whales ), who is in charge of the anime’s musical composition. The Japanese group Ace Collection with their song “Monokuro City,” provides the series’s opening. In contrast, the duo MaRuRi to Ryuga with their music “Rinaria” does the same with the ending.

The mangaka Mogusu began in 2015 the publication of this manga josei de Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui ( It’s uncomfortable to call it love ) on the pages of the Comic Pool magazine of the Ichijinsha publishing house.

Currently, the work has 7 compilation volumes in the Japanese market. This was the first published work of this author. However, later she has published other works, such as Cotton no Mahou, Ishu Renai Monogatarishuu, Negates na no wa Amai Momo, Shiba to Ran, and Shiosai no Majo, the latter last year also in the Comic Pool magazine.

Once you fall in love with someone, you cannot stop love. A strange encounter stimulates the relationship between Amakusa Ryou, a businessman who often flirts with women, and his sister’s best friend, Arima Ichika, a high school girl. From there, he falls madly in love.

On the one hand, he approaches her with overly direct methods, while she responds as disgusted, insulting him without hesitation, although he takes it as her way of showing love.

A romantic comedy about a twisted elite employee and an ordinary otaku high school girl.