Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Announced

Good news for Kimetsu no Yaiba fans. During the event celebrating the second anniversary of the anime, it was announced that the series would have a second season under the title of Kimetsu no Yaiba – Yūkaku-hen .

This new installment for television will adapt the Pleasure District’s arc and is scheduled to premiere this year, 2021. In fact, the production seems quite advanced, since a first trailer and a promotional poster have been shown, which stars the Pillar of Sound, Tengen Uzui.

Announced: MARINE02/14/2021

This second season follows the film Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen, released in Japan last October. This, in turn, continued the first season of the animated series, which consisted of a total of 26 episodes .

All these productions are in charge of the Ufotable studio with Haruo Sotozaki as director and scriptwriter. Selecta Visión has the rights to both the first anime and the film for distribution in the Spanish market, with the launch of the Home Video edition of the animated series scheduled for March.

In the original work, Koyoharu Gotouge published the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga between February 2016 and May 2020 on Shueisha’s Weekly Shônen Jump magazine pages. The result is compiled in a total of 23 volumes.

In Spain, the manga has 18 compilation volumes edited to date by Norma Editorial under the title Guardians of the night. The publisher also released Koyoharu Gotouge Short Stories’ single work last October, which compiles the first one-shot of Koyoharu Gotouge.

Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime Season 2 PV. Scheduled to air in 2021. pic.twitter.com/dXgXfGCY5t — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) February 14, 2021

Tanjirō is a boy who lives with his mother and his five brothers in a village in the mountains. Due to his father’s death, the young man helps his family by selling coal and helping the townspeople. Although he did not earn much, for them, it was enough to be together.

One day, due to the rumor that there was an Oni (demon) nearby, an inhabitant offered to stay at his house for the night, to which he agreed. However, the next day when he arrived home, he discovered that his entire family had been murdered except for his sister Nezuko, who became an Oni within minutes of being found by her brother.

Now, to protect his sister and figure out how to return her to her human form, Tanjirō becomes a demon hunter to prevent his tragedy from happening again.