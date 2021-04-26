Oscar 2021: Anthony Hopkins is the best actor for ‘The father’

Chadwick Boseman was the great favorite to win the Oscar for best actor for his intense performance in ‘The mother of the blues’, the last of his career, but the gala has left the big surprise of the night for the end, since the award has finally gone into the hands of Anthony Hopkins by ‘The father’.

Hopkins gives life in ‘The father’ to an old man who suffers from dementia, so his contact with reality is fluctuating, with moments of greater lucidity and others in which he does not even seem to be very clear where he is. It was my favorite among the nomineesSo I applaud the Academy’s decision to award him when it all pointed to Boseman.

The predictable victory of Boseman has caused them to leave empty Ahmed Rice for ‘Sound of Metal’, Chadwick Boseman for ‘The mother of the blues’ – personally I would have given it to him-, Gary Oldman by ‘Mank’ and Steven Yeun by ‘Minari. Family history’