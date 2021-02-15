Horimiya reveals new visual with Miyamura’s new look

In the official account for the animated adaptation of the manga written by HERO and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara, Horimiya, the project’s second promotional image was published. The image features the protagonist Izumi Miyamura’s makeover, following the events featured in the series’s sixth episode.

The series has been on the air in Japan since January 9 and is confirmed with a total of thirteen episodes, while the distribution rights have remained in the hands of the Funimation platform.

For its part, HERO published the manga in yonkoma format between February 2007 and December 2011, and Square Enix publisher compiled the work in a total of ten volumes. This first edition was titled Hori-san to Miyamura-Kun.

HERO subsequently began republishing the manga through a paper serialization under the title Horimiya, with illustrator Daisuke Hagiwara through Square Enix publisher’s Monthly G Fantasy magazine in October 2011. The publisher published the fourteenth compiled volume in December 2019 and the fifteenth on September 18.

Production team

Masashi Ishihama ( Glass no Hana to Kowasu Sekai, Persona 5 the Animation, Senkou no Night Raid ) is directing CloverWorks Studios’ project.

Takao Yoshioka ( 100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru, Demi-chan wa Kataritai, High School DxD ) is in charge of writing supervising the scripts.

Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars !, Hentai Ouji to Warawanai Neko. , Josee to Tora to Sakana-Tachi ) is in charge of character design.

Masaru Yokoyama ( Arakawa Under the Bridge, Fate / Apocrypha, Koi to Uso ) is in charge of composing the soundtrack.

You Kamiyama performs the opening song titled “Iro Kousui ” while the Friends band performs the closing song titled “Yakusoku.”

Horimiya Synopsis

Although admired at school for her kindness and academic prowess, high school student Kyouko Hori has been hiding another side of her. With her parents often away from home due to work, Hori has to take care of her younger brother and do household chores without having time to socialize outside of school.

Meanwhile, Izumi Miyamura is seen as a haunting otaku who wears glasses. However, he is actually a kind and inept person to study.

Also, he has nine piercings hidden behind his long hair and a tattoo along his back and left shoulder. By pure chance, Hori and Miyamura pass each other outside of school, neither looking like the other would expect.

These seemingly opposite poles become friends, sharing a side that they have never shown to anyone.