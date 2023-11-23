Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 88 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The much awaited release of the Japanese comic series, Record of Ragnarok, has a large and enthusiastic fan base.

The upcoming book promises new developments in humanity’s long-running conflict with formidable enemies.

This gripping story’s tension builds as it takes unexpected turns. The series has successfully held the attention of readers, and the upcoming volume will feature yet another exciting chapter in the epic struggle for survival.

The exciting Japanese manga series Record of Ragnarok begins with a fighting competition between strong gods from many myths and well-known historical characters.

The tale was written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, and it was illustrated by Azychika. It was first published on Monthly Comic Zenon in November 2017. The outcome of these titanic conflicts will determine the fate of humanity, thus the stakes are very high.

When Viz Media licensed this compelling manga to North American readers early June 2021, it garnered even more attention, allowing a wider audience to experience the strong tale.

Record of Ragnarok was turned into an animated series by Graphinica, which debuted on Netflix in June 2021 and returned for a second season around January 2023.

With its original idea, compelling characters, and suspenseful story, Record of Ragnarok has taken off and won over fans all over the world.

With its compelling story and endearing characters, Record of Ragnarok is successfully carving out a space for itself in the manga industry and gained a large following worldwide.

The fan community is ecstatic that Chapter 88 will be released on November 29, 2023, as confirmed by official statement.

The show is centered around a high-stakes conflict that will determine humanity’s fate.

Readers have been captivated by the series’ captivating fusion of mythology and action, and the next volume should provide a continuation of the same exciting narrative.

Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 88 Release Date

The fandom is fervent about the show and is eagerly awaiting the publication of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 88.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 88 is expected to be released in November 29, 2023, as announced by the publisher.

Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 88 Plot

The plot of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 88 has been purposefully kept under wraps by the production team.

Nevertheless, some fans have speculated about what might happen in the next chapter based on historical background and previous occurrences involving the characters.

Leonidas intends to counter Apollo’s arrows with his renowned phalanx formation maneuver.

He will also be dependent on his faithful friend Thrud, who has the power to transform into a shield that can block any blow that comes its way.

Apollo, the god of music, prophecy, and healing, will show off his prowess. He’s going to use his lyre to produce noise that will be able to distract Leonidas and lower his spirits.

Apollo will also use his heavenly might to restore his arrow supply and heal his own wounds.

There is going to be a flashback to Leonidas and Apollo’s early years in the next chapter, exposing their motivations and qualities.

At the Battle of Thermopylae, Leonidas is portrayed as a brave and loyal king who selflessly sacrificed his life on his fellow countrymen. The outcome of the duel is left unclear as the chapter comes to a thrilling close.

The conceited and haughty Apollo despises mankind and wants to establish his supremacy over them.

It also gives a hint about the next phase of the competition, which will pit the underworld’s deity Hades against the Chinese ruler Qin Shi Huang.

A compelling battle with Leonidas and Apollo is depicted in Record the Ragnarok Chapter 87, which also features the Phalanx, the greatest Spartan defense system.

Leonidas conjures this powerful shield against Apollo’s arrows by using his Volund and his shield Aspis.

As Leonidas confesses his reasons for fighting and his sincere devotion for his sister Artemis, a living hunter who was killed by another human, the narrative takes a moving turn.

With steadfast conviction, Leonidas says that his method, Artemis, is a one-time use that encapsulates his sister’s soul.

Both Apollo nor Leonidas meet their end in the decisive fight. Leonidas points his spear at Apollo’s heart, but Apollo shoots him in the head.

Even though both fighters are rendered unconscious, Leonidas only manages to win by piercing Apollo’s chest and the deity can shoot his arrow.

Gods and humans alike are in shock at this unexpected conclusion, which honors both combatants. Leonidas’s valor is praised by Brunhilde, the leader of the Valkyries, who declares it to be humanity’s sixth victory.

The god of war, Ares, promises to exact revenge on his dead brother Apollo during the upcoming wars as the chapter comes to a close.