Sakamoto Days Chapter 146 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Yuto Suzuki is the author and illustrator of the Japanese manga series Sakamoto Days, Chapter 146.

Many are eagerly awaiting Sakamoto Days Chapter 146 and are frequently checking Reddit for updates.

The show has developed a devoted fan base since its debut in November 2020, and fans eagerly anticipate each new episode.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 146 is coming out, and fans are so happy about it that they can’t even stand still.

The hunt for the explosives proceeded in the preceding Sakamoto Days episode, along with the Assassin Exhibition during the nineteenth Century.

In Sakamoto Days chapter 143, readers may anticipate witnessing Shin battle fiercely with Mafuyu in an effort to stop him from setting off the explosive concealed within him.

Experience the exciting voyage of Yuto Suzuki’s Japanese manga series “Sakamoto Days,” which skillfully blends the worlds are action, family, and retribution.

The show centers on veteran hitman Taro Sakamoto and follows him as he deals with the difficulties of the past coming back back at him. It’s an emotional rollercoaster.

Fans are looking forward to Chapter 146 with bated breath, anticipating intense confrontations, surprising alliances, and solving riddles.

Fans of Sakamoto Days, good news! It looks like there will be even more thrilling events in Chapter 146, which is scheduled for release on December 3, 2023.

Throughout the course of the series, Sakamoto has evolved from a vicious assassin to a loving family guy while keeping his impressive fighting skills.

We shall discover more about these complex strata in Chapter 146, with an emphasis on the manner in which Sakamoto’s past continues to affect him.

Sakamoto while Shin will fight fiercely, putting all their expert assassination skills to use and using all on their strength. They will also talk about their past and the circumstances that turned them from allies to enemies.

Sakamoto’s wife and daughter will be saved by Sakamoto’s friends Lu, Nagumo, and Asahi. Additionally, they will support Sakamoto in his battle against Shin and the Black Sheep.

The Black Sheep intends to make their real goals and intents known, along with a connection to the unidentified “Boss” who employed them. They will also reveal their plot or hidden weapon that will put the entire world in jeopardy.

Sakamoto will triumph over Shin with the Black Sheep, enabling him to bring his family back together.

Furthermore, he will learn more about the “Boss” and his part in the assassination.

X’s evil scheme to deliberately detonate the bombs in Mafuya , Toramaru while the Order battles them was exposed in Chapter 143.

The chapter explores Gaku’s attempts to teach Mafuya and Toramaru, highlighting how serious the issue is.

The current situation is characterized by Mafuya’s startling realization of the approaching threat, his determination to obey Shin’s orders, and Shin’s attempts at arguing with him.

Mafuya’s separation from Shin and his almost reckless degree of determination cause the chapter to take an unforeseen turn.

The disorder surrounding the museum draws the focus of the Lawful Order, leading to a suspenseful scene in which Osaragi confronts Shin and Mafuya.

In the meantime, the chairman more Asaki adds another level of difficulty with his haughty manner and possibly menacing abilities.

Anticipations are high for dramatic encounters among the protagonists with the Order as Chapter 144 develops.

A fierce two-on-one battle against Osaragi is set up by Mafuya’s persistent resolve to confront the Order and Shin’s protective instincts.

With the threat of the hidden bombs adding to the urgency of the situation, Shin’s involvement in negotiations with Osaragi becomes critical.

