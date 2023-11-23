Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The manga series Chainsaw Man is illustrated by Tatsunori Fujimoto.

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man will publish Chapter 131. Readers will be able to access it for free via the Manga Plus app, Shōnen Jump, and Viz Media website. Shōnen Jump Plus subscribers can access the whole series library for a fee.

Chainsaw Man was written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

The story revolves around Denji, a poor young man who makes a deal to combine his body with that of a dog demon called Pochita so that he can turn the parts of his body in chainsaws.

Denji then joined the Society for Public Safety Devil Hunters, an official organization tasked with defending Japan from demonic dangers.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 Release Date

Reader interest is building as Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 becomes available on December 5, 2023. The amount of time left until Chainsaw Man’s forthcoming chapter is released is shown by a countdown clock. In Japan, the manga will become available starting at 12:00 local time.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 Trailer

Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 Plot

Using the stolen bat, Denji strikes out at all of them. When a girl notices this, she swings a bat at Denji and says, “This way is more fun.”

Denji initially replies no, but after hearing Miri declare, “I can hug women for as long as I want,” he changes his mind and chooses to become a member of the religion.

Denji was taken to the Chainsaw Man Church by Novana Higashiyama and Balem, who requested him to perform something. Given his surname and demeanor, Novana seems most likely Kobeni’s younger sibling.

Denji was on the verge of giving up on his dream to become a chainsaw man out of concern for Nayuta’s security.

Asa and Yoru get caught aback when Kiga approaches them. Asa with the others are asked to visit the Chainsaw Man’s Church by Kiga.

Whereas Yoursen plans to “fight Chainsaw Man,” Asa wants to “assist” him. This indicates that their desires are typically incompatible.

But Yoru wants to battle the “Black Chainsaw Man,” who has all of his powers unlocked, and there’s no “Red Chainsaw Man” in sight.

In addition, Chainsaw Man becomes a weak monster as people forget about him since the Chainsaw Man Church chases demons rather than the Red Chainsaw Man.

If this occurs, Asa’s request will also be fulfilled and Yoru’s dream to become the “Black Chainsaw Man” would finally come true.

By telling such amazing stories, Asa and Yor were able to drive out all the demons within the city when they entered the Chainsaw Man Church.

Nayuta played around with the mind of the “Demon of Domination” and did something so bizarre that it “made humans taste like shit” using the power of this demon.

The “Academy” epic, Chainsaw Man’s second major arc, is presently underway. In this storyline, Asa Mitaka—the withdrawn and defenseless character—takes center stage instead of Denji, the titular Chainsaw Man.

Fujimoto’s series was turned into an anime by Studio MAPPA in 2022, to largely positive reviews from both fans and reviewers.

Nevertheless, the CEO of the firm subsequently called the anime a letdown, saying Jujutsu Kaisen did better.

In addition to this unfortunate news, Chainsaw Man fans were let down by the lack of Season 2 updates, which left them hopeful for a Season 2 announcement and teaser at this year’s Studios MAPPA Stage Show.