Record of Grancrest War Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

A Japanese action fantasy anime series, Record of the Grancrest War (or Grancrest Senki) is adapted from the same name light novels and a tabletop role-playing game. The light novel series, written by Ryo Mizuno and drawn by Miyū, had its debut on August 20, 2013, and its last chapter was released on March 20, 2018, after a run of five years.

The 2016 manga adaptation of Grancrest Senki came out in the middle of the show’s run. Season 1 of the anime television series premiered on January 6, 2018, after renowned Japanese animation company A-1 Pictures declared their intention to adapt the light novel series just before its conclusion.

Fans of the original content and those who had never seen the show before thought it was great, so they have been eagerly awaiting word about a second season ever since. All the information we have on Season 2 thus far is here.

Record of Grancrest War Season 2 Release Date

Everyone, from fans to reviewers, has been blown away by the first run of Grancrest Senki. Viewers and critics alike were gushing about the show’s action-packed and fantastical plot points. It has a respectable 7.23 rating on MyAnimeList as of this writing.

On top of that, the MAL group has over 249K members. Also, on the same site, it has a popularity rating of 716. Fans may be able to see Record of Grancrest War Season 2 in the future, according to the show’s positive reviews, high popularity, and ratings.

But the fact that it doesn’t have any citations suggests the exact reverse. Despite speculation, Ryo never really wrote a prequel series. So, either the production company goes forward with a fresh plot or the writer comes up with a whole new one for the sequel. These two possibilities are quite improbable. Grancrest Senki may not come back for another season, so it’s best to just accept it.

Record of Grancrest War Story

Chaos reigned supreme in an earlier era. An enigmatic universe characterized by chaos is only one of many qualities. Its concentration causes natural calamities and demonic forces to manifest, earning it the name “the scourge of Chaos.” “A man with a holy seal” thereafter “returned the order.” He was referred to as the Lord.

As the only possessor of the seal, he defended humanity against the forces of chaos. In an instant, the inhabited areas became larger because of his deeds.

There must be a Lord. However, there are pros and cons to everything. When the Chaos level drops, the Crests are utilized as weapons in battles for dominance. Everyone is now on the fence about which side to support—the Fantasia Union or the Factory Alliance.

As time went on, the leaders of the two factions resolved to have their successors marry to join and finish making the Great Seal, a sign of order for everlasting peace. But new powers waged conflicts on their lands after the elimination of both dukes.

An earl by the name of Lord Villar set his sights on a Magical Academy student by the name of Siluca, and the two were drawn into a fierce conflict. Lord Theo rescued Siluca from an ambush of opposing troops on her journey to Altirk, the seat of Villar’s dominion, where she was to finalize an agreement. Their adventures begin.

Record of Grancrest War Cast

Theo Cornaro Voiced by: Kentarō Kumagai (Japanese); Brandon Winckler (English)

Siluca Meletes Voiced by: Akari Kitō (Japanese); Jeannie Tirado (English)

Irvin Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Alan Lee (English)

Aishela Voiced by: Reina Ueda (Japanese); Allegra Clark (English)

Lassic David Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); Imari Williams (English)

Moreno Dortous Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Lucien Dodge (English)

Priscilla Farnese Voiced by: Natsumi Takamori (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English)

Marrine Kreische Voiced by: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Erika Harlacher (English)

Aubeste Meletes Voiced by: Satoshi Mikami (Japanese); Ben Lepley (English)

Villar Constance Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Greg Chun (English)

Margaret Odius Voiced by: Yuko Kaida (Japanese); Lauren Landa (English)

Mirza Kooches Voiced by: Wataru Hatano (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Alexis Doucet Voiced by: Yūichi Iguchi (Japanese); Aleks Le (English)

Selge Constance Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English)

Record of Grancrest War Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Based on the tabletop role-playing video game, the story is adapted for the same LN series. The plot of the anime is based on the LN series. Fujimi Shobo has released eleven volumes of the LN series so far. In 2018, the tenth volume of the LN series was released, marking its conclusion.

Unfortunately, the anime’s first season used up all of its source material. Consequently, Record of War: Grancrest Season 2 will be lacking in source material. The end of the light book series effectively ends any possibility of future source material for the anime.

Record of Grancrest War Season 2 Trailer

Season one is over, but we still haven’t heard anything official about season 2’s renewal or seen a teaser for it. Fans, however, are patiently waiting for word. Relax, however; we’ve got all the latest information on Record of the Grancrest War season 2 right here.