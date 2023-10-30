Eromanga Sensei Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

Based on a series of light novels of the same name, the Japanese romantic comedy anime series Eromanga Sensei is now airing on television in Japan. The light novel series, written by Tsukasa Fushimi and drawn by Hiro Kanzaki, debuted on December 10, 2013, and additional volumes continue to appear to this day. A year after the light novels debuted, Rin drew the manga adaptation.

The first season of Eromanga Sensei premiered on April 9, 2017, after renowned animation studio A-1 Pictures revealed their intention to adapt the original material into an anime TV series. Many people enjoyed it, both those familiar with the original material and those who had never seen it before. What follows is all we know about Season 2 thus far.

Eromanga Sensei Season 2 Renewal Status

Season one premiered on April 9, 2017, and ran until June 25, 2017. After that, on January 16, 2019, two original video animation (OVA) special episodes titled Eromanga Sensei: Imouto to Akazu no Ma were published. The light book is continuously being updated, so season 2 news might come soon even if it hasn’t been confirmed yet. This also demonstrates that there is sufficient content for an entire new season, giving optimism to the audience.

Eromanga Sensei Season 2 Release Date

There is currently no word yet on whether or not Season 2 of Eromanga Sensei will be produced. The anime’s first season began airing in April 2017 and concluded in June of the same year. The last volume was just published, so there’s still enough of material for an animated adaptation; it’s only a matter of time.

Eromanga Sensei Story

Masamune Izumi, a high school student and avid light novelist, is the protagonist. Due to his lack of creative ability, Masamune has an anonymous collaborator under the pen name “Eromanga” to illustrate all of his works. This collaborator is notorious for creating questionably obscene imagery, but he is incredibly trustworthy. Masamune has to take care of his younger stepsister, Sagiri Izumi, in addition to pursuing his love and excelling in school.

Sagiri, a true hikikomori at heart, has not left her chamber in over a year and has spent that time bossing Masamune about. When Masamune realizes by accident that his anonymous companion has been Sagiri all along, the tension between him and his sister only increases. This is particularly true whenever a gorgeous female best-selling shjo manga creator joins the mix.

Eromanga Sensei Cast

Masamune Izumi Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Masamune, the show’s main protagonist, is a 15-year-old freshman at a local high school. Masamune’s talent for writing light novels was apparent early on, and he even received a prize for his work while he was in middle school. After a family catastrophe, Masamune begins writing light novels professionally to support himself and his stepmother.

Sagiri Izumi Voiced by: Akane Fujita

Sagiri, the show’s female protagonist, is a 12-year-old freshman in junior high. She was devastated by the sudden loss of their parents not long after she and Masamune became stepbrothers. As a result, she became a hikikomori and spent a full year sequestered in her bedroom.

Elf Yamada Voiced by: Minami Takahashi

Elf isn’t the show’s primary character, but he plays a significant role in the story. Over two million copies of Elf’s light novels and comics have been sold so far.

The other cast members are as follows:

Muramasa Senju Voiced by: Saori Ōnishi

Megumi Jinno Voiced by: Ibuki Kido

Tomoe Takasago Voiced by: Yui Ishikawa

Kunimitsu Shidō Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki

Ayame Kagurazaka Voiced by: Mikako Komatsu

Chris Yamada Voiced by: Seiichiro Yamashita

Eromanga Sensei Season 2 Plot

Which volumes of the light novel series are adapted will determine the storyline of Season 2 of Eromanga Sensei. If the first season and the OVA episodes are any indication, it will cover volumes five through seven, as well as a portion of volumes ten and eleven.

Eromanga Sensei Season 2 Trailer

While waiting for the Season 2 trailer, you can catch up on the first season.

Where to watch Eromanga Sensei?

Season 1 of Eromanga Sensei, as well as the OVAs, are available with English subs or dubs on a number of streaming services if you’d want to watch them or revisit them. Some possibilities are as follows: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, and Hulu all carry the first season with English subtitles for all 12 episodes and both OVAs.