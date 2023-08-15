Arslan Senki Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A third season of the animated drama series Arslan Senki will soon air. The show’s concept and cast have won over many viewers, and the inaugural season debuted in 2015.

In 2016, the second season for the show was made available. On April 15, 2015, the first season had been made available. On July 3, 2016, Arslan Senki’s second season was made available.

The third season of Arslan Senki has fans highly thrilled, and they are eager to learn more about it.

After so many years, there is now cause for optimism about Arslan Senki Season 3. Since 2016, there has been a protracted pause for the anime.

Studio Liden Films and Sanzigen decided not to extend the popular program for a third season despite strong demand.

Arslan Senki, or The Heroic Legend of Arslan, was first published in 1986 as a series of Japanese novels. 16 books of the renowned series were released up till 2017.

As of right now, two different manga adaptations and one anime adaptation have been made of the plot.

After being published in 2015, the anime quickly gained popularity. As a result, it was quickly renewed for a 2016 sequel.

This is what made “Arslan Senki” so appealing to me. It tells the story of an incredible journey that not merely focuses on how a hero is created, but also how a whole legend is created.

Arslan Senki Season 3 Release Date

Arslan Senki’s first season was announced and began airing on April 15, 2015. There were twenty-five episodes in all.

In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. On July 3, 2016, Arslan Senki’s second season was made available.

Sadly, it still remains unclear if Arslan Senki will appear in a third season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have indicated a desire for a third season as well as prospective storylines.

Arslan Senki Season 3 Cast

The main character, Arslan, will be voiced by Yusuke Kobayashi and Aaron Dismuke if Arslan Senki Season 3 is renewed. They each performed their duties well.

Elam, portrayed by Justin Briner, and Daryun, portrayed or spoken by Yoshimasa Hosoya, are more characters in the series.

The rest of the cast of the show includes Orion Pitts, Mike McFarland, Eric Vale, Jad Saxton, Greg Silva, Aaron Dismuke, Patric Carroll, Ethan Gallardo, Clifford Chapin, Jarrod Greene, Vic Mignogna, Chris Ryan, and Marcus D. Stimac.

Arslan Senki Season 3 Trailer

Arslan Senki Season 3 Plot

The story of Arslan Senki takes place in the decade of 320, when King Andragoras III of the Pars kingdom rules with hostility.

This kingdom and its neighbor, a country by the name of Lusitania, are at war with one another.

Prince Arslan, who is extremely distinct from his father yet has the same unwavering determination of a warrior on the battlefield, resides in the princely state of Pars.

But once the King is tricked by a single of his own troops and the whole Persian army is wiped out, the kingdom’s fortunes abruptly turn for the worst.

Along with him, a general by the name of Daryan searches for friends who may be ready to assist them in their predicament as they flee for their lives.

This quest of survival, however, won’t be as simple as it seems since many other countries, eager to gorge themselves on what little of Pars is left after the war’s devastation, represent a danger to their realm in addition to the Lusitanian army.

Additionally, the genius who orchestrated Lusitania’s triumph and is hidden behind a gold mask is in possession of a secret that might seriously undermine Arslan’s right to succeed his father as king.

Arslan must now demonstrate great bravery and courage as a way to bring about peace in his country and to establish his rightful place as his father’s successor as king. All the odds have been stacked against him.

