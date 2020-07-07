Record: NFL star Patrick Mahomes signed for 10 years and will be the highest paid athlete in the world

Share it:

NFL player Patrick Mahomes became the best payoff in the world (REUTERS / Mike Blake)

A few months ago, the name of Patrick Mahomes went viral thanks to the fact that he became the first quarterback to be chosen as the most valuable player and win the Super bowl before turning 25. Now, on the verge of what will be the beginning of a new season of the Nfl, the man who led the Kansas City Chiefs to win their first football league title in 50 years, once again marked a historic milestone.

This Monday, Mahomes signed a contract extension with the Chiefs for the next 10 seasons in exchange for a maximum of $ 503 million, in what meant the most expensive rubricación in the history of professional sports. When he still has two years left on his initial contract, the young man who was chosen by Kansas City in position 10 of the 2017 NFL Draft also became the best paid athlete in the world, since he will receive until 2031 some 477 million dollars guaranteed.

The new agreement, which will take effect from 2022, will have different variables that could catapult it to a figure that would exceed USD 500 million: Mahomes will have an additional 25 million linked to incentives based on sports performance.

Patrick Mahomes with the Vince Lombardi trophy won by the Kansas City Chiefs for beating the 49ers in the Super Bowl (REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton)

Thus, once the current agreement is over – he still needs to earn some 27.6 million – he will be able to improve his income with each appearance in the Super Bowl, the grand finale of American football, as well as for each award for the most valuable player ( MVP) you get. For each award, he would receive about $ 1.25 million from Kansas City.

At 24 years old, Mahomes is called to be the leader of a new era in National Football League, the most popular sport in the United States. Known for his athletic abilities, which led him to excel in other disciplines such as basketball or even baseball. He played both sports during his stay at Whitehouse High School in the state of Texas.

After being a substitute in his first season in the league, the Chiefs' No. 15 became the driver of a franchise that returned to success after five decades of frustrations. Starting with what he took was the starting quarterback, Mahomes was recognized as the NFL's Most Valuable Player and had 50 touchdowns with 5,000 yards earned in 2018.

Mahomes in action during the last Super Bowl. Now signed the richest contract in the history of professional sports (REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton)

"This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom," said team CEO Clark Hunt, speaking to the press. “Since joining the Chiefs a few years ago, Patrick has become one of the most prolific athletes in all sports. With his dynamic gameplay and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to have donned a Chiefs uniform, ”he added.

On February 2 in Miami, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers and lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy. Now, he closed a union that will have him with his team until he turns 36 in exchange for the richest contract in the history of the sport.

