Realme 8 5G: 5G connectivity comes from the hand of a 90 Hz screen and a 5,000 mah battery

A few weeks ago, Realme officially presented its long-awaited Realme 8 Pro, a new mid-range model with some high-end features, such as the 108 megapixel camera, the 50 W fast charge or the Super AMOLED screen. At the same time, his little brother, the Realme 8, announced in India, which, for now, has stayed in the Asian country.

The latter just welcomed its 5G variant in Thailand, where the Realme 8 5G has officially landed to succeed the Realme 7 5G we met last year. Among the features of the new model, we find a 90 Hz screen, the Dimensity 700 processor and a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 8 5G datasheet

Realme 8 5G Screen 6.5 inch

FullHD+ a 2.400 x 1.080

Refresh at 90 Hz

600 nit maximum brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 Memoria RAM 4/6 GB LPDDR4x Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

MicroSD up to 1 TB Front cameras 16 megapixels f / 2.1 Rear cameras 48 megapixels f / 1.8

Slow macro f / 2.4

Monochrome camera f / 2.4

1080p video @ 30fps Drums 5.000 mAh

Fast charge to 18 W Operating system Android 11

Realme UI Connectivity 5G SA/NSA

4G

Dual band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

NFC

Headphone jack

USB type C Dimensions and weight 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm

185 grams Others Side fingerprint reader

Triple tray for two simultaneous SIMs and SD Price About 266 euros to change

The latest in connectivity with the MediaTek seal

The new realme 8 5G has a 6.5-inch screen with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), a maximum brightness of 600 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In the upper left corner of that panel, we have a perforation where it goes housed the 16 megapixel front camera.

At the controls of the Realme 8 5G we find the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is accompanied by two RAM memory options (4 or 6 GB) and two internal storage (64 or 128 GB), in both cases expandable thanks to its triple tray for two SIM cards and one microSD.

In the photographic section, the Realme 8 5G has a triple rear camera inside a rectangular photographic module, with a 48 megapixel main sensor with aperture f / 1.8, a sensor for macro photography and another monochrome sensor for portrait, to which we must add the support of Artificial Intelligence.

As for the battery, it comes with 5,000 mAh capacity and 18W fast charge. The rest of the important specifications are completed with the side fingerprint reader and the Android 11 operating system under the Realme UI layer.

Realme 8 5G price and availability

The Realme 8 5G has been presented in Thailand and there it has gone on sale in two configurations (4GB / 64GB and 6GB / 128GB) and in two different colors (blue or black). Its official price starts at 8,999 Thai bahts, which is equivalent to about 266 euros at the current exchange rate. At the moment, it is unknown if it will reach other countries.

More information | Realme Thailand