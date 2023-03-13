Escape Room 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

It’s been almost two years since Escape Room: Tournament of Champions came out. It didn’t do as well at the box office as the first movie did, making only $65.8 million compared to $155.7 million for Escape Room.

Back in July 2021, theatres still were getting back to normal, so it’s possible that Sony won’t care about the lower box-office take. We still don’t know for sure if there will be a third movie unless it’s being made in secret.

There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered in Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, which makes it clear that there could be a third movie.

“I think giving everyone the answers would have been the worst thing we could have done,” director Adam Robitel tried to tell TheWrap.

Even though we don’t know much for sure, here’s what we’re able to figure out about a possible Escape Room 3, how well the second movie sets it up, and what kind of story we can expect.

The first horror film movie of 2019 told us about a crazy plot that was caging people in puzzles that could kill them.

A bunch of random competitors got caught in a strange escape room put together by the Minos Corporation. It was like a young adult version of the movie “Saw.”

Each person was there for a different reason, and only Zoey and Ben made it through the horror movie.

In Escape Room 2, those who were able to trick Minos again, but as the credits rolled, were on a plane that was falling. Uh oh! We should be able to find out what happens next when Escape Room 3 comes out.

When will that happen? Is the action film even going to happen? Put away the Rubik’s cube. You’ve already clicked on with us article, so we have all the data you need.

Like the first movie, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions completes with a cliffhanger that sets up Minos’s return in Escape Room 3.

Here’s what we know about the current plot, cast, and possible launch date of the third puzzle-based horror movie in this series.

In Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, which was directed by Escape Room’s Adam Robitel, Zoey and Ben are once again trapped by the evil Minos Corporation.

The two survivors get stuck in a new set of escape rooms while looking for proof that Minos was to blame again for the deaths of the initial game’s players.

Escape Room 3 Release Date

As it hasn’t been affirmed yet, Escape Room 3 doesn’t have an official release date. But if we do get Escape Room 3, humans could use the second one to figure out when to do things.

The tournament of Champions has been supposed to come out in April 2020. Since the first movie came out in January 2019, that would have been a little over a year away.

This date changed a lot. At one point, it was established for January 2022, but now it’s set for July 16, 2021.

If it gets the go-ahead, it seems more likely that it will go back to January. We’ll let you know as soon as we learn anything, but it won’t be out in 2023.

Escape Room 3 Cast

Taylor Russell as Zoey Davis

Logan Miller as Ben Miller

Deborah Ann Woll as Amanda Harper

Holland Roden as Rachel Ellis

Indya Moore as Brianna Collier

Thomas Cocquerel as Nathan

Carlito Olivero as Theo

Inside the film’s alternate version, Claire and Henry, played by Isabelle Fuhrman as well as James Frain, tells the story of the person who made the puzzles. In this cut, Tanya van Graan shows up as Sonya, who’s Henry’s wife as well as Claire’s mother.

In the theatrical cut, Lucy Newman-Williams also plays Zoey’s therapist, and Scott Coker plays an FBI agent. In both versions, Matt Esof plays the homeless man who leads Zoey as well as Ben into Minos’ trap.

In flashbacks to the first movie, Jay Ellis, Tyler Labine, and Nik Dodani also play Jason Walker, Mike Nolan, and Danny Khan.

Escape Room 3 Trailer

Escape Room 3 Plot

The way Tournament of Champions ended with a cliffhanger gives us a good idea of where the story could go in Escape Room 3.

At the end of the adventure movie, Zoey and Ben are on a flight home, thinking they’ve finally stopped Minos for good. Not as much as their plane is falling and they have to figure out how to stay alive.

Like the other Escape Room movies, we can expect the next one to be full of creative, hard puzzles for Zoey, Ben, and a few other unlucky people.

Likely, we’ll also find out more about Minos, such as how the company avoided being discovered or put down for good.

There, you can get answers. What’s the real deal with Minors? Can Ben and Zoey getaway? Let’s find out, shall we? We need a sequel!

No doubt, Escape Room 3 would then pick up where the second installment in the series left off.

At the end of the second season, Minos’s true identity was revealed, and Zoe and Ben went home, not knowing that the scary things haven’t stopped for them yet.

Zoey, on the other hand, figures out that the jet getting refueled is another sign that the next scary thing in the series will be one of Minos’s death chambers getting away.

So, it’s worth waiting to see what twist season 3 of the Escape Room series will add to make Escape Room 3 exciting.