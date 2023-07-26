Ranking of Kings Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

Funimation canceled Season 1 of Ranking of Kings just when its anime selection was beginning to feel stale. The anime is based on Sosuke Toka’s coming-of-age fantasy manga of the same name, and it has received widespread acclaim since its debut. What are the chances of having a Ranking of Kings: Season 2 with the fandom swooning over Bojji and his pals?

There has been no official confirmation that the anime will return for a second season, but it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if it did. That’s right, fans may look forward to a new installment of the franchise in 2023, although in the form of a one-off event dubbed Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage. Even while we don’t know much about the featurette just yet, the fact that a special appears to be on the horizon makes us wonder if Season 2 of Ranking of Kings isn’t far behind.

Ranking of Kings Season 2 Release Date

As of this writing, there has been no confirmation on when Season 2 of Ranking of Kings will premiere. However, a number of indicators suggest that the premiere date won’t be before 2023.

The series proved to be a commercial and critical success, garnering praise from both audiences and experts alike. The producers and the network will likely want to cash in on the success of the show by bringing it back as soon as feasible.

Second, the anime industry operates on an annual cycle, with the majority of anime programming airing in the spring and fall. Season 1 of Ranking of Kings debuted in October 2021, so Season 2 will likely air in the fall of 2023.

Ranking of Kings Storyline

Bojji, the deaf prince, is the protagonist of the show. He is a childlike idealist because, despite his people’s rejection of his succession, he still hopes to become the best and greatest of monarchs. Shadowman Bojji crosses paths with Kage one day. Kage, a lone survivor of an exterminated assassin clan, manages to comprehend Bojji’s speech despite the latter’s impairment. The narrative then follows the duo as they encounter danger and adventure across the globe.

Ranking of Kings Season 2 Cast

Bojji Voiced by: Minami Hinata(Japanese); Emily Fajardo(English)

The main protagonist of the story and the first prince of the Kingdom of Bosse.

A last surviving member of the shadow clan and Bojji’s companion.

Bojji’s younger half-brother, the birth son of Queen Hiling and the current king.

The queen, Daida’s mother, and Bojji’s stepmother.

The greatest swordsmaster in the Kingdom of Bosse, whose sword style reflects King Bosse’s strength.

Daida’s teacher who cares very deeply for his lord and has helped keep the Magic Mirror’s deadly influence at bay.

An expressionless commander dubbed “Spear of the King” who is heavily loyal to King Bosse.

A large man dubbed “Shield of the Queen” who guards Hiling.

A low-ranking knight who deeply cares for Bojji after the latter comforted him upon his mother’s death.

The former king and father of Bojji and Daida.

Bosse’s first wife and subsequent First Queen of the Bosse Kingdom, and Bojji’s birth mother.

A mysterious mirror who advises Daida on his actions.

The king of the Underworld and commander of the Order of the Underworld

The younger brother of Desha and Despa and former commander of the Order of the Underworld.

The middle brother of the king of the Underworld and Ōken.

Ranking of Kings Season 2 Plot

Up until volume 12, when Bojji and Kage rescued the Bosse Kingdom, the manga was followed by the anime. The manga is currently in its 14th volume, which is a short amount of time until Season 1’s conclusion. That being the case, we don’t know a whole lot about what to expect from Ranking of Kings: Season 2.

As the manga currently stands, though, Bojji and Kage appear to have embarked on an even more extensive voyage. Bojji is so focused on becoming king that he chooses to travel to every kingdom in an effort to strengthen his position.

Ranking of Kings Season 2: Which chapter will be covered?

Chapter 155 marked the conclusion of the first season of the anime. However, it glossed over a lot of the plot. The Treasure Chest of Courage books went over these technical aspects. MyAnimeList also lists the upcoming film under the “other” category rather than the “sequel” category. As a result, the story is unlikely to progress further.

The second season of the Ranking of Kings would thus begin at chapter 156 and continue until around chapter 300. Only 200 chapters have been written so far. If the production company opts to air 10 or 12 episodes, they will cover material up to chapter 200.

Ranking of Kings Season 2 Trailer

You now have all the information and our opinions regarding Season 2 of Ranking of Kings, so you can probably figure out the fact that there has been no trailer for it. This is due to the fact that it is currently unknown whether or not the program will return for a second season, making it highly unlikely that a trailer for the show would ever be released. However, given what we know at this point, this scenario seems quite unlikely.

Ranking of Kings Season 1 Rating

Everyone evaluates a program based on its rating. The ratings are usually the most reliable predictor of whether or not a show will remain on the air. The higher the scores, the safer the situation is. The show has been well received by audiences, with an average score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb score of 8.6/10.

Where to watch Ranking of Kings Season 2?

The anime was licensed by Funimation, hence the first season premiered on that channel. The same is expected to be true for Season 2 of Ranking of Kings due to license restrictions.

But if you’ve been following the latest anime news, you know that Funimation was recently acquired by Crunchyroll. You may check out the pilot episode there, and if everything goes well, we might be able to add Ranking of Kings: Season 2 to our curated library soon.

Is Ranking of Kings worth watching?

If you enjoy stories of fantasy and adventure, you should check out Ranking of Kings. The show is entertaining to watch because of the comedy it contains. Ranking of Kings is a must-see for anyone seeking an exciting journey through history due to its high-quality production standards, riveting plot, and unforgettable characters. If you’re searching for a compelling and motivational show, Ranking of Kings is one to consider; it will certainly leave you wanting more.