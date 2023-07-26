Odd Taxi Season 2 Release Date: Is It Renewed Or Not?

The original anime series ‘Odd Taxi’ appears to take place in a Tokyo populated by anthropomorphic animals. Hiroshi Odokawa, a cab driver for 41 years, is a socially awkward walrus. Despite his problems, he makes friends with a diverse variety of people through the conversations he has with his passengers. As the show unfolds, viewers begin to suspect that something is off about Odokawa’s neighborhood; this becomes one of the show’s two central mysteries (the other being the whereabouts of a missing girl).

After its debut, the show was largely praised by critics who praised the show’s ability to expertly convey its lofty ideals. The first season has finished aired. We’ve got the scoop on when to expect Season 2 if you’re interested.

Odd Taxi Season 2 Renewal Status

There has been no official confirmation of a second season of “Odd Taxi” from OLM, P.I.C.S., or any other entity involved in the production of the anime. The anime may have been planned for a second season from the start, given that it ended on a cliffhanger. In terms of fan support, there’s little question that many are eager for the anime to make a comeback.

The first season of the anime has received overwhelmingly good reviews and a staggering 8.70 rating on MyAnimeList. Two volumes of a manga adaptation by Konomoto and Takeichi Abaraya have been released so far. The manga could serve as inspiration for a second season if it expands upon the story told in the anime.

Odd Taxi Season 2 Release Date

Beginning on April 6, 2021, and ending on June 29, 2021, the first season of the anime aired. It’s likely one of the few times a show is converted so quickly from its original content (within a few months). Fans of the anime were never short on praise for the show. Will they still be interested if the show returns for a second year? As far as the producers are concerned, there has been no formal word on whether the show will be renewed or not. The news could be made immediately after the last episode of the season airs, or it could be years later.

Furthermore, the quantity of material in the manga that is ripe for adaptation is the single most crucial factor to consider. To put it simply, no. The series has adapted the entirety of the manga’s two volumes because of how quickly they can be read. As such, this is a major factor that has led to the show being renewed for a shorter period of time.

On the other hand, the manga is still ongoing, which could bode well for the show’s future in anime form. A second season of the anime would require a large quantity of material to make it worthwhile. Furthermore, we estimate that it will take two to three years for enough material to accumulate to transform into season 2.

Odd Taxi Storyline

Odd Taxi is a narrative of Hiroshi Odokawa, a 41-year-old walrus taxi driver who has been largely asocial ever since his parents abandoned him when he was in elementary school. On the other hand, he frequently strikes up talks with the various animal inhabitants of Tokyo who use his taxi service. As Odokawa talks to them, a web of secrets and acts of violence, such as the disappearance of a high school student, emerge. Both the police and the yakuza are on his tail after tracing traces from the missing girl’s case directly to him.

Odd Taxi Cast

Hiroshi Odokawa Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Mike McFarland, Brian Timothy Anderson (young)(English)

A middle-aged walrus taxi driver who often maintains a melancholic attitude.

A young alpaca nurse at Goriki’s clinic who seems cheerful but sells some of the clinic’s drugs on the black market to pay off her debt.

A middle-aged gorilla doctor and Odokawa’s primary physician who runs his own clinic.

Odokawa’s drinking buddy, a middle-aged white gibbon who works as a janitor and tries to pick up women through a dating app.

A toy poodle and the lead singer of “Mystery Kiss,” a new idol group looking to make it big.

A calico cat and one of Mystery Kiss backup singers

A black cat, one of Mystery Kiss backup singers

A pair of meerkat identical twins who usually work together as cops.

A wild boar who plays the boke (funny man) of the manzai comedy duo Homosapiens.

A horse who plays the tsukkomi (straight man) of the manzai comedy duo Homosapiens.

A dwarf hippopotamus college student addicted to social media

A female kangaroo izakaya owner who runs Yamabiko

A giant panda comedian and member of the comedy duo Bonnou Illumination with Kondo.

A cheetah comedian and member of the comedy duo Bonnou Illumination with Fukumoto.

A gelada baboon gangster and bagman under Kuroda

Odd Taxi Season 2 Plot

Odokawa has a disorder called Visual agnosia, which affects his mental health. Odokawa sees animals in the ‘Odd Taxi’ characters, despite the fact that they are human. When Shirakawa rescues him from drowning in the river, he gradually begins to treat others again with dignity and respect. Imai pays him a hospital visit and gives him the hundred million he found in the river. But Odokawa changes his mind and gives the cash to Kuroda instead. The episode concludes as Yuki’s murderer, Sakura, boards Odokawa’s cab.

Odokawa’s survival after his brush with Sakura is anticipated to be revealed in the upcoming second season. If he does, his friendship with Shirakawa will continue to flourish. It’s possible we’ll get an update on how things are going between Baba and Shibagaki now that they’ve given their romance another shot. It’s possible that Dobu and the older Daimon will be released from prison to seek revenge on those they believe have mistreated them.