Project Scard Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Not everyone enjoys Project Scard, as is the case with any anime. Scar on the Praeter, another name for the Japanese animated series Project Scard, just concluded its run.

With thirteen episodes airing between January 8, 2021, and April 3, 2021, the program ran for a full year. The show, which was co-produced by Glo-vision and Frontier Works, is an action-powerhouse anime that has a global fanbase.

Anime fans were quite excited about Project Scard before it ever came out, and they had high hopes for the program. Unfortunately, it fell short of many of those expectations. To be fair, the concert wasn’t a complete bust. A sizable portion of the audience enjoyed the program. Their current goal is to expedite the renewal of the program for a second season.

Scard is an original action anime series from Japan with stunning animation and top-notch production values. Therefore, anime viewers everywhere are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Project Scard season 2. All the information we have so far is this:

Project Scard Season 2 Release Date

The anime’s first season had average ratings and viewership. It doesn’t even have five thousand members on MyAnimeList, and its score is a dismal 5.78. It proves that the program has a small viewership and even fewer of those individuals like it.

In addition, there is no source material to promote the broadcast. The producers may be hesitant to invest in the project again due to its previous storyline and low viewership.

The second season of Project Scard is, therefore, not looking promising. This program might potentially return to viewers’ screens if its popularity takes a sharp upturn.

Project Scard Cast

Yamato Kai Voiced by: Arthur Lounsbery (Japanese); Ryan Colt Levy (English)

Voiced by: Arthur Lounsbery (Japanese); Ryan Colt Levy (English) Eiji Arashiba Voiced by: Atsushi Kousaka (Japanese); A. J. Locascio (English)

Voiced by: Atsushi Kousaka (Japanese); A. J. Locascio (English) Kazuma Arashiba Voiced by: Shōya Chiba (Japanese); Darrel Delfin (English)

Voiced by: Shōya Chiba (Japanese); Darrel Delfin (English) Kagami Sakishima Voiced by: Junya Enoki (Japanese); Chris Hackney (English)

Voiced by: Junya Enoki (Japanese); Chris Hackney (English) Ran Washimine Voiced by: Takeaki Masuyama (Japanese); Jonah Scott (English)

Voiced by: Takeaki Masuyama (Japanese); Jonah Scott (English) Jin Karasue Voiced by: Sho Nogami (Japanese); Cory Yee (English)

Voiced by: Sho Nogami (Japanese); Cory Yee (English) Kouga Tatsuma Voiced by: Taku Yashiro (Japanese); David Rosenberg (English)

Voiced by: Taku Yashiro (Japanese); David Rosenberg (English) Itsuki Torataka Voiced by: Tasuku Hatanaka (Japanese); Landon McDonald (English)

Voiced by: Tasuku Hatanaka (Japanese); Landon McDonald (English) Hokuto Kurama Voiced by: Katsumi Fukuhara

Voiced by: Katsumi Fukuhara Hræsvelgr Sakiyo Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda

Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda Morrigan Sakiyo Voiced by: Yōji Ueda

Project Scard Season 2 Plot

Imagine for a second what the plot may be like if the program gets miraculously revived for a second season. The creators are free to create anything they want, as the program is not based on any manga series. The authors need to come up with a very original plot that would captivate viewers because the first season wasn’t good enough.

The authors will not disappoint the show’s many admirers who are giving it another go. We don’t know what will happen in season 2 or what the actual narrative is since the show hasn’t been renewed.

Project Scard Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The production company prioritizes the show’s fan base and the availability of source material when deciding whether to renew an anime. Season 2 of Project Scard is not going well, according to the fandom. There was a lot of anticipation for the show before it came out, but it fell short of fans’ expectations.

The original works are the second most important aspect. Plus, the plot of Project Scard is unique, unlike other anime that have borrowed from comics. They don’t have a manga series or anything to promote the anime since they’re developing a unique tale. Perhaps this was another factor that prevented the program from becoming successful.

Project Scard Season 1 Review

Although it wasn’t great, the first season of this anime wasn’t terrible either. It’s no different from any other ordinary anime that many people love watching. Some excellent and evil characters and the animation were the show’s strongest points.

The narrative is completely bewildering, but the action scenes are top-notch. Some viewers were so disillusioned that they never returned to the program. The clumsy and unclear plot of Project Scard prevented it from being one of the top programs of the season. Fans of the program will recognize the tattoo system from previous episodes.

Some will not like this program. Even though it only has a small fan base, it’s good enough that nobody gets bored watching it.