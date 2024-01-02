Rage of Bahamut Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Japanese fantasy anime series Rage of Bahamut (Shingeki no Bahamut) is adapted from the same-titled video game. A digital collectible card fight video game developed by Cygames and distributed by DeNA was launched in Japan in 2011 and globally in 2012.

Rage of Bahamut, an anime TV series, had its first season debut on October 6, 2014, after MAPPA, an anime company, revealed intentions to adapt the game. The program was revived for a second season due to its popularity among both gaming enthusiasts and new viewers.

Season 2 premiered on April 8, 2017, three years after Season 1 did. Ever since then, supporters have been eagerly anticipating news about a third season. In the meantime, below is all the information we have on Season 3 thus far.

Rage of Bahamut Season 3 Renewal Status

Production credits for both Shingeki No Bahamut volumes go to MAPPA, a studio that has recently received high praise for its work on Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. The animators at MAPPA also do an excellent job with this series. Nevertheless, the announcement of the anime’s third season has yet to be made.

Not only is the studio mum on the matter but so are the developers of the game and Amazon Anime Strike. What this indicates is that the producers have not yet decided whether to start filming Rage of Bahamut Season 3 or not. This has led to an increasingly impatient fan base for the show.

Rage of Bahamut Season 3 Release Date

The first season of Rage of Bahamut, titled Rage of Bahamut: Genesis, premiered on October 6, 2014, and concluded on December 29, 2014. This was followed in the months of 2016 and 2017 by the debut of two original net animation (ONA) special episodes. Afterwards, Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul, the second season, premiered on April 8, 2017, and ended on September 30, 2017.

Despite the passage of time after Season 2’s debut, news of a third season remains silent. Reportedly unhappy with the sequel, the show’s director cast doubt on the possibility of a third season after the publication of Season 3. Be that as it may, anime renewals often take years, so MAPPA has plenty of time to decide on the show’s future.

Rage of Bahamut Story

In the fantastical realm of Mistarcia, humans, gods, and demons all coexist. Defeating the black-and-silver-winged demon beast Bahamut was a joint effort by humans, gods, and demons who had previously been at odds with one another. So that the gods and the demons could never be reunited and Bahamut could never be freed, the key to the seal was divided in half.

The world has been at peace for two millennia until an unlikely visitor called Amira shows up with the key that the gods have kept. Bounty hunters Favaro Leone and Kaisar Lidfard help her in her quest for her mother, even though she seems to have lost her memories.

Their journey is a microcosm of a greater epic struggle between humans, gods, and demons, between the forces determined to bring Bahamut back to life and those determined to stop them.

Rage of Bahamut Cast

Favaro Leone Voiced by: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English)

Voiced by: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English) Kaisar Lidfard Voiced by: Go Inoue (Japanese); Chris Rager (English)

Voiced by: Go Inoue (Japanese); Chris Rager (English) Amira Voiced by: Risa Shimizu (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Voiced by: Risa Shimizu (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English) Rita Voiced by: Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese); Apphia Yu (English)

Voiced by: Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese); Apphia Yu (English) Lavalley Voiced by: Hiroaki Hirata (Japanese); Tyson Rinehart (English)

Voiced by: Hiroaki Hirata (Japanese); Tyson Rinehart (English) Jeanne D’arc Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English) Bacchus Voiced by: Hiroshi Iwasaki (Japanese); Brian Mathis (English)

Voiced by: Hiroshi Iwasaki (Japanese); Brian Mathis (English) Hamsa Voiced by: Showtaro Morikubo (Japanese); Kyle Phillips (English)

Voiced by: Showtaro Morikubo (Japanese); Kyle Phillips (English) Azazel Voiced by: Masakazu Morita (Japanese); Kent Williams (English)

Voiced by: Masakazu Morita (Japanese); Kent Williams (English) Cerberus Voiced by: Eri Kitamura (Japanese); Leah Clark (English)

Voiced by: Eri Kitamura (Japanese); Leah Clark (English) Pazuzu Voiced by: Tsuyoshi Koyama (Japanese); Brandon Potter (English)

Voiced by: Tsuyoshi Koyama (Japanese); Brandon Potter (English) Gabriel Voiced by: Ayumi Fujimura (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English)

Voiced by: Ayumi Fujimura (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English) Michael Voiced by: Shouta Aoi (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English)

Voiced by: Shouta Aoi (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English) Raphael Voiced by: Ayumi Tsuji (Japanese); Brina Palencia (English)

Voiced by: Ayumi Tsuji (Japanese); Brina Palencia (English) Uriel Voiced by: Eri Ozeki (Japanese); Trina Nishimura (English)

Voiced by: Eri Ozeki (Japanese); Trina Nishimura (English) Charioce XIII Voiced by: Tesshō Genda (Japanese); Barry Yandell (English)

Voiced by: Tesshō Genda (Japanese); Barry Yandell (English) Martinet Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Christopher R. Sabat (English)

Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Christopher R. Sabat (English) Lucifer Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English)

Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English) Belzebuth Voiced by: Ryūzaburō Ōtomo (Japanese); Vic Mignogna (English)

Rage of Bahamut Season 3 Plot

Season one of the anime was based on the plot of the computer game Shingeki No Bahamut. Nevertheless, the second season was an anime-only affair and didn’t adhere to any source material. Anime Strike on Amazon was the only platform it was ever produced for. Thus, it is still unclear whether the plot of Rage of Bahamut Season 3 will continue with the anime-exclusive narrative or if it will be based on the video game.

Rage of Bahamut Season 3 Trailer

No new information on the show’s third season has been announced. Nobody appears to be talking about when Season 3 will be available, and all those engaged in developing the program have been mum. Until then, viewers may catch up on the show’s first two seasons.