Mala Fortuna Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The focus of the television show is on two shattered people who attempt to offer glory one final time.

They run into each other again as they compete for oversight of the bank account belonging to the wealthiest family in Mexico, taking with them fictitious identities, resentments, and the dying embers of their romance.

Prepare to be mesmerized by the enthralling world of “Mala Fortuna”! This captivating series, which was co-written by the great Cristian Conti and Mara Hinojos, takes you on an extraordinary trip full of mysteries, fate, and metamorphosis.

Every scene in this film, which was directed by the amazing brains of Joe Rendón as well as Analeine Cal Y Mayor, promises to be visually appealing.

You can expect nothing less than quality from the talented crew working behind the scenes, which includes producers Cristian Conti, Juliana Flórez, Andrés Calderón, Mirlanda Torres, and Tania Zamora.

Despite having the best upbringing and affluence, they both come to the same desperate conclusion: the only way from the their situation is to adopt new identities and look for a better future.

Nevertheless, their paths meet once again, because this time they discover that they are pursuing the Urquiza family.

In spite of Julio posing as “Michi Montefusco” and Victoria as “Marie Claire Lebrun,” destiny draws the two of them together in unforeseen ways.

Mala Fortuna Season 1 Release Date

According to the official release, Mala Fortuna will premiere on Prime Video on August 18, 2023. Mala Fortuna is a 0 minute scripted television program.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the upcoming debut! When there is new Mala Fortuna updates on Prime Video, we’ll let you know. Continue to monitor for updates. You’ll get updates from us.

Mala Fortuna Season 1 Cast

Diego Klein (Prisoner No. 1), Lisa Owen (Original Sin), Camila Valero (Unstoppable), Adriana Montes de Oca (Casando a mi Ex), Fátima Molina (Who Killed Sara? ), Ricardo Polanco (Mariachis), Roberto Quijano (The House of Flowers), and Silvia Pasquel (An Unknown Enemy) are among the cast members of Mala Fortuna Season 1.

Mala Fortuna Season 1 Trailer

Mala Fortuna Season 1 Plot

The interesting story of ambition and deceit in “Mala Fortuna.” The plot centers on Victoria and Julio, with families who have been involved in a financial scandal that decimated some of the wealthiest families in Latin America more than ten years ago.

With Macarena Achaga as Victoria and Jorge López as Julio, “Mala Fortuna” promises to be a riveting story of reinvention, ambition, and high-stakes drama.

Focus is on the varied and brilliant ensemble of the captivating series “Mala Fortuna,” with Macarena Achaga and Jorge López taking center stage as its protagonists.

Marie Claire is masterfully portrayed by Macarena Achaga, while Michi is compellingly portrayed by Jorge López.

Along with them, a fantastic cast adds complexity and mystery to the gripping story. The talented actresses Fátima Molina, Octavio Hinojosa, Antonia Zegers, and Lisa Owen enrich the plot.

“Mala Fortuna” promises a rollercoaster to feelings with each enthralling performance, revealing secrets and second chances that will capture audiences from beginning to end.