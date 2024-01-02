Cagaster of an Insect Cage Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

These days, most teens and even some adults like watching anime shows. When they want to know when their favorite anime series’ sequels or new seasons will be out, they immediately go to the internet.

Now let’s talk about Cagaster of an Insect Cage, an anime series that is similar to that. Many viewers were captivated by the first season of this anime last year, and they are eagerly anticipating the release of season two. So, let’s cut to the chase and discover all the important data about Cagaster of an Insect Cage Season 2 that you need to know.

Adapted from the Japanese manga series of the same name, Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Mushikago no Cagaster) is an action-thriller science fiction anime series that airs on Netflix. Pachō Hashimoto wrote it. An original net animation based on the manga was agreed upon by Studio Kai.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage Season 2 Renewal Status

One of the greatest anime series of all time, Attack on Titan, is quite comparable to the ONA series. Mushikago no Kagasuteru may not live up to the latter’s quality, but it manages to captivate audiences anyway. Viewers loved the first season so much that they are requesting a second installment from Netflix.

It normally takes the streaming giant a while to evaluate a program before deciding whether or not to renew it. Still, a year is plenty of time for the platform to decide the show’s future.

Despite this, the creators or production company of Cagaster of an Insect Cage never once informed the audience about Season 2. Therefore, there are some legitimate concerns among fans over the release of the second season.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage Season 2 Release Date

As of this writing, Netflix has not officially renewed Cagaster of an Insect Cage for a second season. The next season of the program has not been announced or planned yet, and it may be now on hiatus. As soon as further information becomes available, we will update this page accordingly.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage Story

“Cagaster of an Insect Cage” takes place in a dystopian future when insect-like creatures called cagasters reign over a society that is always fighting for survival in the year 2125. Several individuals acquired an “evolutionary” feature and transformed into something even more evil when a fatal virus broke out; these monstrous monsters were originally ordinary humans like everyone else.

The protagonist, Kidou, is a young exterminator who works as a boy. He decides to eliminate Cagasters on his own, along with a handful of other courageous individuals.

He is compelled to care for a little girl named Illie after discovering her while out searching for Cagasters. As time goes on, they get closer to one another, but everything around them is also changing dramatically. Kidou confronts his issues, the truth about the Cagasters’ origins emerges, and Illie reveals herself to be much more inhumane than anybody had anticipated.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage Cast

Kido voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Aleks Le (English)

voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Aleks Le (English) Ilie voiced by Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Ryan Bartley (English)

voiced by Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Ryan Bartley (English) Acht voiced by Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Griffin Burns (English)

voiced by Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Griffin Burns (English) Aisha voiced by Ai Kayano (Japanese); Rebecca Larsen (English)

voiced by Ai Kayano (Japanese); Rebecca Larsen (English) Kara voiced by Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Laura Post (English)

voiced by Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Laura Post (English) Naji voiced by Daiki Yamashita (Japanese); Daniel MK Cohen (English)

voiced by Daiki Yamashita (Japanese); Daniel MK Cohen (English) Griffith voiced by Daisuke Namikawa (Japanese); Michael Sinterniklaas (English)

voiced by Daisuke Namikawa (Japanese); Michael Sinterniklaas (English) Qasim voiced by Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Bill Rogers (English)

voiced by Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Bill Rogers (English) Jin voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Richard Tatum (English)

voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Richard Tatum (English) Petrov voiced by Kousuke Toriumi (Japanese); Doug Erholtz (English)

voiced by Kousuke Toriumi (Japanese); Doug Erholtz (English) Franz Kirio voiced by Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English)

voiced by Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English) Hadi voiced by Tomohiro Shiozaki (Japanese); Billy Kametz (English)

voiced by Tomohiro Shiozaki (Japanese); Billy Kametz (English) Mario voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese); Kim Strauss (English)

voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese); Kim Strauss (English) Harb Adham voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya (Japanese); Neil Kaplan (English)

Cagaster of an Insect Cage Season 2: Is there enough source material?

This science fiction action manga series started serializing in 2015. It ended on May 19, 2016, after a brief year of operation. The initial season used up most of the material from the seven volumes that were produced throughout its duration, which is a shame.

As a result, Studio Kai is no longer able to create Season 2 of Cagaster of an Insect Cage. So, the only way to hope for its comeback is for the mangaka to go back to penning her magnum opus. Well, as this one was an original production by Netflix, the streaming service may come up with its tale if the anime becomes very successful.

Where to watch Cagaster of an Insect Cage?

The whole Cagaster of an Insect Cage series is available to view on Netflix.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage Season 1 Review

The plot is an amalgam of several elements, some of which are effective and others of which are not. This mix of concepts is a little bit of Attack on Titan, a little bit of Tokyo Ghoul, and a whole lot of Godzilla from Netflix.

The soundtrack is fantastic, the action sequences are thrilling, and the last, climactic battle is excellent and emotionally weighty. Sadly, the visual style and animation continually detract from the tale, making it difficult to overlook them.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage Age Rating

The TV program Cagaster of an Insect Cage is unrated, or “NR,” as it’s often known.