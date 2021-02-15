Princess Principal: Crown Handler will be released at the end of 2022.

On the official site for the Princess Principal franchise film project, titled Princess Principal: Crown Handler, it was announced that the second film had been scheduled for release in theaters in Japan for the Fall-2021 (October-December) season.

The first film has its premiere scheduled in theaters in Japan for next February 11, after being postponed from its original date scheduled for April 10, 2020, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on production.

For its part, Princess Principal is an original anime that premiered in July 2017. The franchise was also adapted to a smartphone game in August 2017 titled Princess Principal Game of Mission. A manga adaptation is in publication.

The cast of voices:

In the film, we will see Ayaka Imamura as Ange le Carre (Angel the square), You Taichi as Dorothy, Akira Sekine as Charlotte, Nozomi Furuki as Chise Toudou, Akari Kageyama as Beatrice, Yukina Furukawa as Marilla, Misaki Watada as Amy Anderson, and Yuuko Iida as Gazelle.

Production team:

Masaki Tachibana (Barakamon, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky The Animation, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) is directing the feature film at Actas Studios.

Noboru Kimura (Ah My Buddha, Gundam Build Divers) Is in charge of writing the series scripts. Yukie Akiya and Kimitake Nishio are in order of character design.

Yuki Kajiura (Aquarian Age: Sign for Evolution, Erased, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works) is in charge of composing the soundtrack.

Synopsis of Princess Principal:

In the early 20th century, the Cavorite substance discovery enabled the production of advanced military technology and led the country into conflict.

London is now divided by a wall, and they fight a silent war where espionage is the only weapon that can destabilize the enemy. A group of girls from the prestigious Queen’s Mayfaire school work as undercover spies for the Commonwealth.

Led by Dorothy, a seasoned driver with a striking personality, her group includes Ange le Carre (Angel the square), an expert sniper liar; Chise, a competent samurai; and Beatrice, a specialist in imitating the voice.

They use their unique individual abilities to survive in a dark world full of conspiracy, mystery, and infiltration. In the shadow of war, they have only one goal in mind: complete their mission. Stay tuned for the next update.