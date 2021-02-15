Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet – Will release in 22 countries by time.

On the official site for the multimedia franchise based on the Detective Conan manga, it was announced that the film Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet (Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan) will have a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan: Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and France.

To commemorate the announcement, a new promotional video narrated by Shinichi Kudo and all of his official voices in Japanese, English, Korean, German, and Chinese was released.

This film was scheduled to premiere on April 17; however, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on production, the decision was made to delay it indefinitely.

Now its premiere is scheduled for April 16 both in Japanese cinemas and in the countries mentioned in this note, the first time that a film in the franchise has been released in this way.

The most recent film in the franchise, Meitantei Conan: Konjo no Fist (Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire), opened in Japan on April 12, grossing a total of 1,866,292,700 yen (about $16.85 million).

On a total of 1,458,263 tickets sold in its first three days alone. As of August 25 this year, the collection reached a total of 9,182,702,500 yen (about 83.6 million dollars).

Production team:

Tomoka Nagaoka (Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom) is directing the film. Takeharu Sakurai (Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer) is in charge of writing the scripts. Katsuo Ono (Meitantei Conan: Edogawa Conan Shisso Jiken – Chijo Saiaku no Futsukakan) returns to compose it.

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet Synopsis

The film will focus on the FBI agent, Shuichi Akai; his younger brother and professional shōgi player, Shukichi Haneda; her younger sister and high school student, Masumi Sera; his mother Mary Sera; and Conan Edogawa himself.

In history, Japan is holding the “World Sports Games” in Tokyo. The “Japanese Bullet,” the first ultra-fast linear train built with the latest Japanese technology and timed to coincide with the WSG opening ceremony, is scheduled to go from Shin Nagoya Station to Tokyo Station at a speed of almost 1000 kilometers per hour.

However, a strange incident occurs during a party held inside the three, which quickly turns into a kidnapping of top executives. Conan deduces that this may be related to a similar event that occurred fifteen years ago. Stay tuned for the next update.