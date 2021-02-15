Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot: Premiere in May.

On the official Twitter account for the Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot film project, the second promotional video for the second film, titled Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot: Paladin: Agateram, was posted. The video reveals that the premiere has been dated in Japan for May 8.

On the other hand, the first film, titled Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot: Wandering: Agateram, opened in Japanese theaters on December 5 after being pushed back from its original release date scheduled for last December 15. August, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, this film project adapts the story “Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki: Camelot” from the smartphone game released by Aniplex in Japan in the summer of 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The Cast of voices:

In the film, we will see Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo da Vinci, Ayako Kawasumi as Fou, Takahiro Mizushima as Gawain, Miyuki Sawashiro as Mordred, Ryotaro Okiayu as Lancelot, Kouki Uchiyama as Tristan, Hiroki Yasumoto as Agravain, Takehito Koyasu as Ozymandias, Minami Tanaka as Nitocris, Mikako Komatsu as Genjou Sanzo, Satoshi Tsuruoka as Arash, Tetsu Inada as Hasan Cursed Arm, Sayaka Senbongi as Hassan of Serenity, and Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman.

Production team

Kei Suezawa is directing the first film at Signal MD studios, while Kazuto Arai leads the second film at Production IG studios. Takashi Takeuchi is in charge of character designs, while Mieko Hosoi adapts them to animation.

The composers of the soundtrack include Keita Haga and Hideyuki Fukasawa. Ukyou Kodachi (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Lord El-Melloi II Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace Note, Chaos Dragon) is writing the script for the first film.

General Synopsis of Fate/Grand Order:

The main story of “Part 1” of the video game, which later received the title “Observer on Timeless Temple,” consists of seven chapters and seven stages of human history.

It is part of a branching world resulting from a divided timeline before the “Clock Tower 2015” story due to the actions of Lev Lainur Flauros. If he ends his life like in the original “Clock Tower 2015”, the world continues normally, but Fate / Grand Order turns out that he does not commit suicide.

The story recounts the Chaldea Security Organization’s efforts to restore the Common Sense of Man by extirpating the Holy Grails that sustain chronological singularities that disrupt the continuity of human history and contribute to the Incineration of Human Order.

This is known as the Grand Order, “the greatest of the Holy Grail Wars.” Stay tuned for the next update.