‘Twilight’ Fame Kristen Stewart on Celebrity Obsession

‘Twilight’ Fame Kirsten Stewart on Celebrity Obsession

On 3rd August, Kristen Steward, 29-year-old actress shared her experience about celebrity culture and how the public reacting on her after twilight. She is extremely got nice reviews after working on the twilight series.

She said that she is a bit disappointed after kind of that reaction. That situations are frustrate her. She also added that people what they are saying about me is totally misunderstanding. She gets frustrated because such like comments on her. After that time people do not understand the situation of Kristen Stewart.

Twilight is featuring on 2008, at that time she is broke out with actor Robert Pattison. Then she is also co-actor for successive five years in which sequels of the Twilight is hitting the theatre. At that time people said that She is running after the stardom, arrogance and so on. it is an absolute misunderstanding by people?

After ‘Twilight’ Stwart is busy with the small movie projects such as Olivier Assayas’ “Personal Shopper” and Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women”.

Further, Stewart Said that ” “I used to be really frustrated that because I didn’t leap willingly into being at the center of a certain amount of attention, that it seemed like I was an asshole. I am in no way rebellious. I am in no way contrarian. I just want people to like me,”

Then she has added the things for the filmmakers, which have worked in the post twilight movie. “It gave me a chance to not weigh something down. It was so much bigger than me. My baggage was so minuscule in comparison to what (Reichardt’s and Assaya’s storylines are, as filmmakers.”

She added, “I was finally given a chance to be looked at, not as this thing in this celebrity-obsessed culture that was like, ”Oh, that’s the girl from Twilight”,”

Next project of the Stewart is Charlie’s Angle It is the Reboot movie and cast of this movie is Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, and Ella Balinska.

She also featured in the “Seberg” Movie. It is based on the French New Wave Darling and Jean Seberg. he is known for the ‘Breathless’.