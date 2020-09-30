Pokémon: Galar’s Slowking looks like Freeza, the comparison on the web is viral!

After years of the release of the first part of the DLC of the titles for the Nintendo Switch of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, fans will finally be able to travel and explore new places in the lands of Galar. The Landa Corona awaits us.

After the DLC that allowed us to ride our bike around Armor Island, in the new DLC The Snowy Lands of the Crown we will be able to visit the snowy land, and we can’t wait. In addition to this new area to explore, the update will bring Legendary Pokémon from previous titles to Galar. This, however, was not the news that sent fans in raptures.

On Twitter, Pokémon fans have literally gone crazy after seeing Slowking in its Galar version, because the resemblance to Freeza, one of the most famous enemies of the saga of Dragon Ball it’s shocking. The comparison has gone viral, and has seen dozens and dozens of tweets starring the evolution of Slowpoke. Many fans are eager to see what kind of Slowking will become with this variant of Galar, while others can’t take their eyes off the funny Pokémon.

After all it is undeniable, Slowking in this version is reminiscent of the evil Freeza, and the similarity is also accentuated by the very similar color palette of the two. What makes them more similar according to fans is the head, where they both have a purple circle.

Now it’s just a matter of time, on October 23 we will finally be able to venture into the snowy lands of the Crown in the hope of meeting our beloved Slowpoke.

What do you think of evolution? Do you think he looks like Freeza? Will you buy the new DLC?

If you missed the Nintendo Direct, we suggest you do not miss the gameplay of Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC The Snowy Lands of the Crown. In addition, do not miss the Legendary Pokémon that we will find in Galar.