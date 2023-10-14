Please Bully Me Miss Villainess Chapter 80 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A deeper examination of Yvonne and Elsa’s complex connection is promised in Chapter 77.

A private moment between both women, who are tickling each other, is revealed when Garth unexpectedly enters Yvonne’s room.

Garth is artistically inspired by this scene, but he quietly leaves, leaving the two alone.

Their relationship is further complicated by the entrance of the magical cat and Yvonne’s change back to human form.

Even when Yvonne finds her unable to resist Elsa’s obvious charm, their lively banter regarding who licked whom first shows the lightheartedness of their relationship.

Miss Villainess, please intimidate me! Chapter 75 will soon be available. The medication that was intended for Linda from the previous chapter was accidentally carried by Elsa.

Readers are interested in learning what happened to Yvonne following Elsa dropped the medication in Please Bully Me, Miss Villainess since the drug had an odd effect on her. Section 75.

When the maid informed the other maid that she had seen a magical creature in the kitchen, she was unsure of what it was.

The second maid, however, emphasized that due to the castle’s excellent defensive magic, no magical creature could enter.

She was told by the maid that her kindness had made every effort to remove the obstacle so she may recover comfortably.

The guests were scheduled to see the palace, so she assumed the maid was correct and that she may have seen something else. She hoped nothing was wrong.

Elsa enquired about the medication when Rose handed it to her so she might give it to Miss Linda.

It originated as a recreational drug named the silver vine, according to Rose, and it was utilized among their races.

She clarified that while it had no specific effects on people, it did have certain therapeutic advantages when combined with other chemicals.

In addition, Rose handed her a few confections and instructed her to give them to the girl while keeping them hidden from Linda.

Please Bully Me Miss Villainess Chapter 80 Release Date

Please Bully Me, Miss Villainess Chapter 80 is scheduled to be made available on October 30, 2023. Asya, the main character who drives the plot in this, the final book is the series, continues to navigate the choppy waters of her complex and difficult relationships. The show will keep up the action, suspense, and mystery that make it so popular.

Please Bully Me Miss Villainess Chapter 80 Plot

The summary for Chapter 79 is absent. Chapter 78 is available for reading. Please Bully Me, Miss Villainess!’s plot follows Yvonne as she adjusts to her new life after being inexplicably taken back in time to prevent the future in Chapter 78.

Yvonne received a letter from Michel, the subsequent prince of the Ozland Empire and her purported fiancé, towards the close of the previous chapter.

Yvonne had to leave right away to check the letter’s legitimacy because the contents were so unexpected and frightening.

To set the scene, Yvonne Smolette, the antagonist of a well-known video game, has assumed the form of our protagonist.

With this fresh start comes an villainy system that forces Yvonne to mistreat Elsa Dorothy, the game’s main protagonist.

Knowing the implications of giving in to these urges, Yvonne frequently choose to fight them.

Elsa, on the other hand, is adamant that Yvonne was her soulmate and continually encourages her to commit bullying behaviors.

She thinks that by doing this, they can escape the consequences that the villainess system imposes.

Readers are kept on the edge their their seats by the contrasting dynamics between Yvonne and Elsa, which offer an intriguing element to the narrative.

She decided to place the medication on a surface so that she would be able to find it quickly when she returned, assuming that she was definitely busy.

Elsa rushed to her and informed her that Rose had given her some treats that they could share, but when she saw Yvonne, she was too shocked to speak.

She was asked if there was anything wrong about her face by Yvonne. When Linda entered Yvonne’s room in response to her shrill screams, she saw that Yvonne’s body had transformed into a cat.

When Linda enquired as to whether she had encountered any magical beings, Yvonne replied that she had encountered a black cat the previous morning.

Fortunately, she said, it was merely an ordinary evening cat spirit, so Yvonne wouldn’t be in any danger.

Linda said the cat spirit will depart from her body in accordance with its wishes whenever the cat spirit power ran out.

Linda was told by Yvonne that she wasn’t able to go the feast dressed as a cat since her father and other visitors were headed to the castle.

She had hoped to see Garth while he was younger because they did not frequently visit them. Linda told Yvonne that she appeared to be possessed by a magical being.

When his grace returned to the palace, Linda promised to let him know of her absence and gave Yvonne the reassurance that she shouldn’t be concerned.