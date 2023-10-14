The Guest Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More Details

The protagonists of the South Korean supernatural drama The Guest are a priest, a detective, and a psychic who are on the hunt for otherworldly evil. It premiered on OCN in its home nation in September 2018, including topics like exorcism and shamanism. The premiere episode did well in the ratings, and it leaves the emotionally scarred characters on a big cliffhanger. Fans have been left wondering what will happen to ‘The Guest’ after the first season concluded. We looked into it, and here’s what we discovered.

The Guest Season 2 Release Date

The premiere of the first season aired on OCN. On September 12, 2018, the first episode was released, and on November 1, 2018, the series finale was broadcast. The series culminated after 16 episodes. The show lasted for roughly an hour. The first season premiered on OCN about three years ago. There has been no word on what happened in season 2 of The Guest despite the passage of so much time.

This means that the creators of this Korean series may not intend to renew it in the near future and that the show’s chances of returning have decreased. For the supporters, this might be a huge letdown. The hopeful and optimistic comeback of Season 2 is made more likely by the cliffhanger ending of Season 1. The narrative leaves room for sequels, but the studio hasn’t announced any plans as of yet.

We don’t expect the green light to be given to a second season of Guest anytime soon, despite the fact that ratings are good and the plot ended on a cliffhanger. As a result, we shouldn’t expect season two to arrive anytime soon. Neither the show’s cancellation nor the possibility of a second season of The Guest has been officially announced. Therefore, nothing is transparent at the moment. We will revise the article and notify you if any new information becomes available.

The Guest Story

The young shaman’s son, Yoon Hwa-pyung, has a gift for prophecy and can communicate with the dead. A man named Park Il-do is possessed by a powerful spirit after making eye contact with a possessed villager. Then, for some reason, his mother is murdered, and his grandma takes her own life.

His father holds him responsible for what happened. Priest Choi, a young priest in training, asks his mentor, Priest Yang, to carry out an exorcism on the youngster. Hwa-pyung says in a hushed voice, “I have something to tell Priest Choi,” and as Choi leans in, the spirit leaves Hwa-pyung’s body.

Twenty years later, in 2018, Hwa-pyung is a cab driver who utilizes his psychic powers to help individuals who are possessed, with his ultimate objective being to locate Priest Choi in order to evict Park Il-do from his body. Hwa-pyung has been keeping track of deaths across the country that seem alarmingly similar to those done by Priest Choi, and has dedicated an entire wall to news clippings about horrible family murders.

He gets tangled up with Gil-Young, a police detective who followed in her mother’s footsteps, because of his ability to see through the eyes of the possessed and discover who they have slain. Yoon is now a priest, and he is unwillingly helping Hwa-pyung exorcise the possessed and is determined to discover his possessed brother. They were the three kids involved in the event from 20 years ago, but they didn’t recognize each other at first.

The Guest Cast

Kim Dong-wook as Yoon Hwa-pyung

Choi Seung-hoon as young Yoon Hwa-pyung

Kim Jae-wook as Choi Yoon / Matthew

Jung Yoo-geun as young Choi Yoon

Jung Eun-chae as Kang Gil-young

Kim Ji-young as young Kang Gil-young

Lee Won-jong as Yook Gwang[13]

Park Ho-san as Detective Ko Bong-sang

Ahn Nae-sang as Priest Yang

Yoon Jong-suk as Priest Choi Sang-hyun

Jeon Bae-soo as Kim Young-soo

Baek Bum-soo as Choi Min-goo

Lee Joong-ok as Choi Min-sang

Park Ji-a as Believer Kim

Kim Hye-eun as Park Hong-joo

Kim Shi-eun as Kim Ryoon-hee

Shim Yi-young as Lee Hye-kyung

Kim Hyung-min as Jung Hyun-soo

Heo Yool as Jung Seo-yoon

Lee Sang-hoon [ko] as Park Eui-won

Kim Tae-hoon as Kang Jong-ryeol

Ha Ji-eun as Han Mi-jin

The Guest Season 2 Plot

Season one takes place twenty years before the birth of Yoon Hwa-pyung, who possesses psychic abilities. He learns of a formidable demon known as Sohn, or Guest, depending on your translation. This devil possesses a wide array of abilities, and he use them all in his efforts to influence humans. This devil preys on the vulnerable, who then turn on their own families.

.After twenty years, the devil has begun exerting its influence and the situation has resumed. The three protagonists get together and strategize on how to defeat Sohn. The second season may pick up right where the first one left off. The writers also owe us an explanation for the show’s massive unresolved cliffhanger.

Where to watch The Guest Season 2?

As soon as we learn more about the upcoming episode’s premiere date, we will share information on where you may stream it. However, the first season of this South Korean TV series is available on Netflix if you need a refresher.