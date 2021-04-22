Stratospheric audience data for the live interview with Rocío Carrasco that outraged the networks: “Antonio David has achieved what he wanted, diverting the focus”

Telecinco has proven to be an expert in creating quite a historical event around its programming, the utopia of the famous ‘Super League’. It was inevitable not to have hairs all over the body like spikes (those of the head like Pedroche’s husband) when they saw how Rociíto entered the set with that version of ‘Como Alas al Viento’ sung by Blas Cantó and his later ‘I do believe you’ as the soundtrack.

The dome of ‘La Fábrica de la Tele’, a production company that has carried out all of Rocío Carrasco’s docuseries and her live interview yesterday, managed to bring together a 32.5% of the audience and 3,019,000 viewers. A live gold testimonial like this deserved to get the golden minute with 48% and close to 5 million (4,940,000) of spectators.

However, the interview was not what the audience expected. Same it was not necessary to bring Rocío Carrasco with their pain and their red folder, with their emotion and their testimony so that only they could speak, what for María Patiño rebuked Fidel viciously what for Jorge Javier Vazquez do the reflections aloud that it could have put in for one of the seven hundred thousand hours of television that it already occupies.

That is my opinion, but also that of many viewers who were following the program through Twitter. And is that more than ‘Rocío on set’, it seemed ‘Panic on the set’ … Juan y Medio and the gang of friends were missing, commenting on the play from behind …

“Too many voices for a story that only requires one”said the television critic David Vidal of ‘El Televisero’ in his personal account. Many agree that the testimony of Rocío Carrasco and the interview was distorted in an unnecessary debate on superfluous issues of his heartbreaking story, without order, without head or tail and with 28 employees waiting until three in the morning to do an intervention that never came.

The dream of every teacher in an online class: all the students connected, with the cameras on and crazy to intervene

It must be very sad that, being a telecinquero socialist and having the chance of your life to speak with Rocío Carrasco, you are replaced in rundown by a video of Paulina Rubio expressing to the daughter of the Jury the desire he has to get drunk with her on the beaches of Miami. Not a single word against this moment at two in the morning, when the singer is fresher (although it was recorded)!

Just they intervened Rocío’s cousins, Fidel Albiac, Fayna Bethencourt, Yolanda Ramos, Pablo Nieto (son of Ángel Nieto), Rosa Villacastín (which, for the question he asked, it was better that he had not entered), the head psychologist of the program and Sonsoles Ónega in his particular version of ‘Ya es Medianoche’ of the 28 people who, supposedly, were going to interact with Rociíto.

Quite a relief on the other hand, especially considering that Makoke, the ubiquitous Kiko Matamoros, Isabel Rábago and Pilar Rahola were among those selected to be on the bench of ‘in case there is time’ in this 5-hour interview, which was infumable at the level of a full concert by the singer of ‘La Rouleta de la Suerte’.

Rocío Carrasco did not look very comfortable at many points in the interview. In fact, it was she who he repeated several times with weariness some “again we return to the same thing”, very recurrent when, far from focusing on “the monstrous masterpiece by Antonio David Flores that almost ended his life,” the collaborators focused on peripheral issues such as why his daughter did this and why her daughter the other or the statements of Rosa Benito.

Many are of the opinion that this blurred result of the true leitmotif of Rocío Carrasco’s live interview andthat is precisely what Antonio David Flores intended with her daughter’s appeal last Wednesday in ‘The Ana Rosa Program’: deflect focus towards his figure as the alleged abuser to focus the debate on why mother and daughter are not related.

Rocío, in fact, was forced to recap the last day he saw his daughter, June 27, 2012. He had hairs (those of the half head that are not shaved) and marks the beating that Ro Flores gave him at the age of 15, for which he ended up in the hospital with a part of the most worrying injuries:

“If I don’t count this, I can’t tell the monstrous what is your father. Turning his daughter into this is his masterpiece to get to finish killing me, that’s why I tell this episode. Without him, it is impossible for me to make an account of what that person is, “he declared, insisting that his daughter,” before being an executioner, was also a victim “of the constant manipulation of Antonio David Flores.

Summary of everything ‘Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive’

In conclusion, Telecinco lost a great opportunity to put the points on the AntonioDavíes and speak clear, compared to a large percentage of the percentage of the population, on one of the great scourges of our society: gender violence.

An exercise in combining entertainment (so you turn on the TV) and social awareness (how could we have turned it off at three in the morning at the end of the interview) totally wasted for trying to turn Rocío Carrasco’s visit into a “Saturday Deluxe disguised as sobriety”, with JorgeJa in front and Carlota Corredera relegated to the background, more like a hostess from ‘El Precio Justo’ than a journalist who could have led the gathering in the right place.