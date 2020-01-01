PlayStation Plus Leak: unveiled the free PS4 games of January 2020 in advance!

Share it:

In advance of the usual roadmap, the official channels of Sony Germany, Austria and Switzerland have unveiled the free games that subscribers to PlayStation Plus they will be able to download at no additional cost during the month of January 2020!

For the first month of the year the Japanese company seems to have selected Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection is Goat Simulator for PlayStation 4. To accompany the leak there is also the presentation trailer that you can view at the start of the news. The official announcement should appear on the European (including Italian) and American PlayStation blogs in the afternoon of today Wednesday 1st January at 5.30 pm, following the usual time-tested calendar despite the (many) hopes of an anticipated announcement for " blame "for the holiday season.

The two new games will become part of the Instant Game Collection starting from the late morning of Tuesday 7 January. The day before, however, the free PlayStation Plus games of December 2019 will be removed, therefore if you have not yet done so, we recommend adding them to your collection before it is too late.

What do you think of the new free PlayStation Plus games from January 2020? You are satisfied with Sony's proposal or would you have preferred other titles? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments!