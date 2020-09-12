Panzer Dragoon Remake is coming soon to PlayStation 4 and PC

Almost six months after its exclusive debut on Nintendo Switch, publisher Forever Entertainment and development studio MegaPixel have announced that Panzer Dragoon Remake will also be released soon on PlayStation 4 and PC (via GOG and Steam).

No more information has been given on the release date, but we have the impression that the wait won’t be very long. The developers also hinted that in the future the game will also arrive on other platforms, like those of the family Xbox.

For the uninitiated, Panzer Dragoon Remake is the re-edition with enhanced graphics and re-adapted controls (there is also a target locking system, now) of the namesake rail shooter originally released in 1995 on SEGA Saturn. Players are asked to fly a dragon through seven different levels, from cities overlooking tropical oceans to intricate underground ruins, aiming to defeat the prototype Dragon that appears alongside giant evil dragonflies.

On the occasion of the announcement, the minimum system requirements of the PC version:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i5

Memoria: 4 GB in RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290 (equivalent or better)

DirectX: Version 10

Memory: 8 GB of available space

If the project intrigues you and you want to know more, you can read our review of Panzer Dragoon Remake for Nintendo Switch.