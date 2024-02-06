Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

For Winter 2024, fresh episodes of the anime shows about cooking and adventures are currently shown. Manga fans love Delicious to Dungeon, which used to be called Dungeon Meshi, because it’s a slice-of-life show with a fun food theme.

People looked forward to seeing it more than any other anime show this year. We knew it would happen: some fans really enjoy fantasy playing roles within the dungeon world. We don’t know everything regarding Dungeon Meshi season. This is 2, yet let’s look for signs.

Laios and the other people in his guild spend an extensive amount of time trying to locate the dragon that eaten his sister within the dungeon in this book. They require to rescue their sister prior the dragon eats her, but they are lacking any more weapons.

Why do fans want to learn when season 2 of Delicious in Dungeon will come out? The story was good. What provides it mean to return? Read this to learn more regarding when and where to watch season 2 of Dungeon Meshi.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 : Release Date

It began on January 4, 2024, with the first season of the Japanese anime Delicious in Dungeon. Three shows have been shown so far. Season 1 will have 24 episodes.

Season 2 hasn’t been given permission to start yet. After seeing how well the show does in the ratings, its creators have to decide if there will be a second season. They can’t say something right now because the debut season just came out.

On the reverse hand, there are 14 volumes of the manga. The animated show is unable to cover all of these in one season, as far as I can tell. This means that the show will be renewed if the creators want to keep going.

Fans must wait until the conclusion of season 1 to find out whether there will be another one to come. But if all that goes well, Delicious in Dungeon season 2 is expected to come out in 2025.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 : Cast

Hiroshi Naka Falin, Saori Hayami Namari, Akira Miki Shuro, Shinji Kawada Narrator, and Laios are a few for the people who appear in this story.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 : Trailer release

We don’t have a trailer over “Delicious in Dungeon Season 2” nevertheless because the show’s creators haven’t put one out. But the Season 1 trailer can be seen on Netflix.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 : Storyline

It’s inspired by a manga with the exact same name by author as well as artist Ryuko Kui, as we already said. This manga series came out in Harta, an Enterbrain seinen manga magazine. It was over in September 20, 2023.

It started putting out manga in 2014 as well as did this for nine years. Yen Press sent the manga to North America in English. In the fictitious realm of Dungeon Exploration, guild members’ jobs are to go on raids. They look for the Golden Kingdom a lot because they believe it has treasure.

The treasure was set to be found by a few knights from Laios’s guild. They believed it had been buried deep in the cemetery of a small village. They will have to contend with a flame dragon in the end. They had to teleport, though, as the dragon ate Laios’s little sister Farin.

They lost their money and forgot their gear. Two people fled the team, leaving Laois, a swordsman, Chilchuck, the halfling, as well as Marcille, a wizard who was able to use spells, alone.

Laois and his friends need to get back to their dungeon immediately in order to keep his sister safe from the dragon. They need to find many things, like food and weapons.

They lack any cash left, but Laois talks about eating the monsters in the dungeon. That was hard for the other two to agree with, but it performed taste awful, as feared. They went to the initial floor in the prison.

That’s where they met Senshi, a dwarf. For 10 years, he’s been cooking monsters or gathering food. He joined the others right away, before they set out on their trip.Fresh Dungeon’s first season is still going strong. Their fight against armor monsters is shown in the latest episode of the anime, which just came out.

The dragon eats Laios’ sister at the beginning of the first episode. They chose to consume the monsters so they could get food. They were extremely lucky to stumble upon Senshi, a great cook who fixed their mess.

Mandrake and Basilisk were still on their food journey in episode 2. Last but not least, hot oil traps as well as cooking kakiage via bat meat. Laios talks about where he got his sword in episode 3. He was killed by an actual armor monster three years ago, but afterwards he came back into life. He was able to retain his armor and sword, though.

Now that they all reside in the same place, there is quite a bit of armor around them. Laios’ sword broke when he saw a big armored figure watching across a huge egg. It turns out they are just the shells of various mollusks, just like Marcille thought.

Laios breaks the big armor before he hides in the tiny ones to get away. Senshi takes off the big armor’s small pieces as well as cooks them in different ways. Laios grabs his huge steel sword, yet there’s a small monster trapped in the handle.

How do I watch the show?

It airs upon Tokyo the MX, KBS Kyoto, which is SUN, and additional channels on Thursdays at 10:30 PM JST. The show is shown on Netflix every Thursday. YouTube, which happens to be the official site, is where people are able to view Delicious in Dungeons.