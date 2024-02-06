Sarmasik Zamani Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Sarmasik Zamani was back at new episodes that will make everyone excited about what’s to come for the show. The show is directed by Gokcen Usta and stars Pervin, e Bagdat, Müge Bayramoglu, as well as Gokce Gunes Dogrusoz as the main characters. Those who read our blog aware that we’ve previously talked about Turkish TV shows.

We know that readers from across the world enjoy these lovely Turkish series. That’s why OTT shows like Elite as well as Money Heist were so well-liked when they came out.

The first season of the drama show came out on September 2023 as well as had been a big hit immediately. Our business knows that a lot of people can’t wait for the next installment of their favorite show.

Today, we’ll be speaking in depth about what will happen with the show in the future. Read the whole thing again to be sure you won’t miss anything. People will learn everything they have to know about this exciting upcoming season from us. Then keep reading.

Sarmasik Zamani Season 2 : Release Date

Fans began to guess a lot on the internet as soon as the initial season ended. A lot of people were excited for the next season on this thriller-drama show.

Already, there are many shows which are planned to have a second season. The people in charge will say if they are episodes or limited series or not. Following seeing the Finale episode, we know for sure that the television series Runner will move on.

The first season of “Sarmasik Zamani” was very popular, which could make the second season very exciting. If everything proceeds as planned, there will be a new season within September or October 2024.

Fan groups in Turkey can watch the latest season on Thursdays at 8 p.m. if they want to catch some drama as well as mystery every week. Going forward, fans who stick with it will see exciting episodes and surprises. We should wait till we hear more.

Sarmasik Zamani Season 2 : Cast

There will be talk about the show’s cast in this section of the piece. I’m sure you guys can’t wait to see the show and meet the cast. Along with the cast that will be in the third part of that show, we will talk about them here.

Burcin Terzioglu, Ezgi Hazal Türesan, Arzu Yigit Kirazci, Ozgür Onur Tuna, Kemal Müge Bayramoglu, Deniz Tilbe Saran, and Müvevver are the people on the team.

These people are Ali Pervin Bagdat, Fatih Berk Sahin, and Elif Ayse Zeynep. This is Yigit Kagan Yazici/Mert Melike Çerci.

There will be some new people on the show too. Fans are excited to see more people in the show because it’s based on a lot of characters getting together. You can find out about changes later if you save this page.

Sarmasik Zamani Season 2 : Trailer release

Want to see the real trailer over the second season? We’re sorry, but we don’t have any official information about the poster for the show. We’re sorry, but we are unable to state anything as we don’t have enough information. We’ll let you understand if we learn anything.

Individuals who have not seen a single episode of the television series yet are able to view the first season trailer right now. Here is the trailer over the first season.

Sarmasik Zamani Season 2 : Storyline

A police report said, “There was a murder within Eden Garden Estate, as well as no one was able to comprehend it.” On this site, people lived a fancy, calm, and peaceful life.

A lot of people know the people that lived there because they worked with them or because their households were very rich. Everyone had a pretty good time. They had a good life before a woman called Arzu moved in.

Everything on the the site would be messed up when Arzu showed up. Nobody would trust anyone, and happy marriages would dissolve in big fights. Close friends would develop into enemies, and kids’ mental health would become worse. But not even Arzu knew what’s was about to occur on the site.

The police will find links between criminal relationships, anger caused by jealousy, relationships that aren’t allowed, and tales told on this site as they look to Arzu’s death.

Also, they are going to ask questions about these connections that have developed into a vine. He was going to see the way they really looked. He wasn’t what he appeared to be.

A terrible murder shocked the people for Eden Garden Estate. It used to be a safe place in which individuals could live without worrying about getting hurt.The people who resided in this small area were known to be wealthy and well-liked. They weren’t ever involved in a major fight. Yet that was all prior to Arzu showed up.

A storm was going on as she got to town. It broke the quiet that had prevailed in the colony to a long time.There was tension in every kind of relationship. Couples split up, friendships ended, and the emotional well-being of children got considerably worse.

Someone told a long-kept secret, and it caused it to be hard for everybody to have faith in each other. The individuals who lived there and Arzu didn’t know the extent to which conditions would get. It was hard for the police to locate the truth among the lies along with shadows. It turned out that everything was a snake.

The killer hid to them and was very good at staying hidden. It used to be peaceful, but Eden Garden turned into a place where people fought over secrets and crimes. To find out who murdered people was the only thing left to do.

In the subsequent episode, a lot of different criminals are linked to the murder of Arzu, which the authorities are looking into. Even though Eden Garden is usually quiet, this event made things less calm. Some people thought someone was mad at her.

There were relationships going on behind the scenes which made things further confusing. It became obvious that there proved a secret group that lived off of lies and trickery. People who watched finally learn that the people whose lived there were not having a good time.

As word spread that those who lived there, who seemed like good, happy people, hadn’t been so good, the community’s pretty picture started to fall apart. It turned out great in the end.

We track the interesting story of a life that at first seems perfect but falls apart quickly. She is wealthy and marriage to a handsome and loving man. She has a good life with her husband and child. In her hunt for the truth, she finds in a police station.

We think her husband, Kerem, could have been a killer because of this. The show takes us an in-depth peek into the secret parts of Ezgi’s life as she tells us about her husband’s bad plans.