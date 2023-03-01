Fraggle Rock Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fraggle Rock: Back to a Rock is indeed an American child’s musical fantasy humor puppet TV show about societies of creatures that are connected. It is a remake of Jim Henson’s original Fraggle Rock series from 1983. On January 21, 2022, the first season came out on Apple TV.

Jim Henson made Fraggle Rock, which is also called Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock as well as Fraggle Rock to Jim Henson’s Muppets. It’s a children’s musical fantasy humor puppet show about different Muppet societies that are connected.

Fraggle Rock was a joint effort between Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It was made by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the British television business Television South (TVS), the U.S. pay cable provider Home Box Office (HBO), and Henson Associates.

Fraggle Rock was made from the start to be shown all over the world, with exception of Sesame Street, which was made for one market and then changed for other markets. At least four distinct editions of the “wraparound” segments about people were made so that they could be shown in different countries.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! track pants on Apple TV throughout April 2020 were popular, so the streaming service decided to make a new version of the show. It was first shown on January 21, 2022, and was called Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is indeed a remake of the popular 1980s show Fraggle Rock. It will be available on Apple TV.

The vibrantly colored puppet show, which became a worldwide hit in the 1980s, was made by the legendary Jim Henson. It is still a crowd favorite today.

The main characters in the series are Fraggles, Doozers, Gorgs, and Silly Creatures. However, Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, as well as Wembley, five Fraggles, are the ones who go on most of the adventures.

Fraggle Rock Release Date

The very first installment in the series, which has 13 episodes, came out on Apple TV on January 21, 2022. After the initial season came out, on November 18, 2022, they also put out a holiday episode called “Night of the Lights.”

Fraggle Rock: Rear to a Rock has been picked up for a second season, but the makers haven’t said when it will come out. Like the first season, the new one will have 13 episodes, but the makers haven’t said for sure yet.

Fraggle Rock Cast

Lilli Cooper as Doc

Puppeteers

John Tartaglia as Gobo Fraggle, Sprocket, Architect Doozer, Gunge, Barry Blueberry, Lyle Craggle (puppetry only)

Karen Prell as Red Fraggle, Icy Joe, Merggle Queen (puppetry only)

Donna Kimball as Mokey Fraggle, Cotterpin Doozer, Storyteller Fraggle

Jordan Lockhart as Wembley Fraggle, Murray the Minstrel

Frank Meschkuleit as Boober Fraggle (puppetry only) Uncle Travelling Matt (puppetry only in select episodes), The World’s Oldest Fraggle (puppetry only), Pa Gorg (face and voice performance), Large Marvin Fraggle, Manticore

Aymee Garcia as Ma Gorg (face and voice performance), Archivist (puppetry only), Marjorie the Trash Heap, Brool the Minstrel, Henchy Fraggle, Bongo, Styles Craggle

Dan Garza as Junior Gorg (face and voice performance), Philo, Kyle Craggle

Ali J. Eisner as Turbo Doozer, Jack Hammer Doozer (puppetry only), Joogie the Inkspot, Balsam the Minstrel

Kira Hall as Brio the Minstrel

Kanja Chen as Pogey

Kevin Clash as Uncle Travelling Matt (puppetry only in select episodes)

Andy Hayward as Pa Gorg (in-suit performance), Wrench Doozer, Jamdolin (puppetry only), Rupert Fraggle, Giant Talking Radish

Ingrid Hansen as Ma Gorg (in-suit performance), Skitter Stone

Ben Durocher as Junior Gorg (in-suit performance)

Anna Cummer as an Additional puppeteer

Voices

Dave Goelz as Boober Fraggle, Uncle Travelling Matt, The World’s Oldest Fraggle

Daveed Diggs as Jamdolin

Cynthia Erivo as Archivist

Ed Helms as Lyle Craggle

Patti LaBelle as Merggle Queen

Kenan Thompson as Jack Hammer Doozer

Fraggle Rock Trailer

We learn about the singing Fraggles as well as their funny adventures throughout Fraggle Rock in the trailer.

Fraggle Rock Plot

A woman named Doc as well as her dog Sprocket live in a house with a hole that leads to Fraggle Rock. The Fraggles Gobo, Mokey, Wembley, Boober, as well as Red, live in Fraggle Rock, where they have different adventures, talk to Doozers, and try to stay away from Gorges while they pick radishes.

Apple said this about the plot of the reboot: “Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles start the new year by going on epic, hilarious explorations about the magic that happens when humans celebrate and take care of our interconnected world.”

In this new trailer, though, it looks like the caves are now accessible. In this new video, all of our friends from subway tunnels are now singing and dancing together. From what I can tell, this show is going to be a new start for the series, to Uncle Traveling Matt again finding the door to Outer Space.

It looks like nearly every one of our friends, like the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs, have come back. The trailer shows everyone, including Marjory the Trash Heap. Sprocket the Dog is back, but this time he has a new owner. This makes sense since Gerard Parkes died in 2014. This new owner seems just as vibrant and isn’t afraid to start dancing in the workshop.

From what this new trailer shows, it looks like every bit of fun and beauty of the past is back and better than ever. There is dancing, original music, beautiful sets, and a lot of action. There’s a reason why children and adults across the world loved Fraggle Rock so much.

The show’s timeless appeal made it possible for it to be shown in reruns on different stations right up until the 2010s. In May 2020, Apple TV said that it had bought the rights to stream the original show exclusively.

So, when you’re done traveling through outer space, you can go back to Fraggle Rock and see your friends on Apple TV. On January 21, 2022, Fraggle Rock: Rear to a Rock will be added to the streaming service.