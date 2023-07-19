Oshi No Ko Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

The 60-minute pilot of The Rising of the Shield Hero caused a stir on the web. Award-winning mangaka Aka Akasaka’s Oshi No Ko anime adaptation stunned otakus with a 90-minute first episode, which appeared impossible at the time. With only one episode available, the anime briefly replaced Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood as the finest anime of all time before being demoted to the nineteenth.

Still, it’s an impressive feat that wasn’t ignored by either the audience or the creators. A second season of Oshi No Ko has been confirmed. The excellent news came after the season finale, and given how swiftly the anime was renewed, a quick comeback is to be expected.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Renewal Status

Season 2 of Oshi No Ko has been confirmed, giving fans something to look forward to despite the fact that the first season just wrapped up. The participation of Aka Akasaka, the creator of the adored Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga, increased anticipation for the Oshi No Ko anime adaptation before to its premiere.

In its first season on television, Oshi No Ko more than lived up to the high expectations that had been set for it. The beautiful animation and character designs of the program were appreciated by both fans and critics.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Release Date

Now that we know Oshi no Ko will return for a second season, everyone wants to know when they can start watching. Season 2 was announced, but no launch date was given, so we probably won’t see it until at least 2024. Season 2 could premiere later in the year, as is sometimes the case with anime, but this normally only happens with anime that have been confirmed to be made as split series, so it’s highly doubtful that Oshi no Ko will do the same.

Oshi No Ko Storyline

This idea provides a fresh and interesting perspective on the intersection of birth, death, and renewal. In Japanese fiction, a doctor and his recently deceased patient are revived as identical twins with their lives intertwined.

As they experience the highs and lows of their chosen career, the novel delves into questions of self-discovery, resiliency, and the pursuit of goals. The story’s emphasis on the ups and downs of a life in the spotlight is made all the more interesting by its setting in the Japanese entertainment business. The whole notion of this idea is fascinating and thought-provoking, which will undoubtedly hold the attention of the audience.

Oshi No Ko Cast and characters

Ai Hoshino Voiced by: Rie Takahashi(Japanese); Donna Bella Litton(English)

A popular and charismatic idol singer. Ai lived in the countryside without her father, missing from birth, and her mother, who was arrested.

Voiced by: Rie Takahashi(Japanese); Donna Bella Litton(English) A popular and charismatic idol singer. Ai lived in the countryside without her father, missing from birth, and her mother, who was arrested. Aquamarine Hoshino Voiced by: Takeo Ōtsuka (Aqua, teen), Yumi Uchiyama (Aqua, child), Kent Itō (Gorou)(Japanese); Jack Stansbury (Aqua, teen), Chaney Moore (Aqua, child), Jeremy Gee (Gorou)(English)

Originally an obstetrician in his mid-thirties named Gorou Amamiya, he was a big fan of Ai Hoshino and was also responsible for delivering Ai’s babies.

Voiced by: Takeo Ōtsuka (Aqua, teen), Yumi Uchiyama (Aqua, child), Kent Itō (Gorou)(Japanese); Jack Stansbury (Aqua, teen), Chaney Moore (Aqua, child), Jeremy Gee (Gorou)(English) Originally an obstetrician in his mid-thirties named Gorou Amamiya, he was a big fan of Ai Hoshino and was also responsible for delivering Ai’s babies. Ruby Hoshino Voiced by: Yurie Igoma (Ruby), Tomoyo Takayanagi (Sarina)(Japanese); Alyssa Marek (Ruby), Savanna Menzel (Sarina)(English)

Originally a terminally ill patient named Sarina Tendōji under the care of Gorou, she finds herself reincarnated along with her twin brother, Aquamarine, as the daughter of Ai Hoshino.

Voiced by: Yurie Igoma (Ruby), Tomoyo Takayanagi (Sarina)(Japanese); Alyssa Marek (Ruby), Savanna Menzel (Sarina)(English) Originally a terminally ill patient named Sarina Tendōji under the care of Gorou, she finds herself reincarnated along with her twin brother, Aquamarine, as the daughter of Ai Hoshino. Kana Arima Voiced by: Megumi Han(Japanese); Natalie Rial(English)

Kana was considered an acting prodigy as a child and known as “a genius child actor who can cry in ten seconds”.

Voiced by: Megumi Han(Japanese); Natalie Rial(English) Kana was considered an acting prodigy as a child and known as “a genius child actor who can cry in ten seconds”. Akane Kurokawa Voiced by: Manaka Iwami(Japanese); Kristen McGuire(English)

Akane is a stage actress who signs up for a teenage reality dating show, My Love with a Star Begins Now (LoveNow), where she meets Aqua.

Voiced by: Manaka Iwami(Japanese); Kristen McGuire(English) Akane is a stage actress who signs up for a teenage reality dating show, My Love with a Star Begins Now (LoveNow), where she meets Aqua. Ichigo Saitō Voiced by: Hisao Egawa (Japanese); Brandon Hearnsberger(English)

Ichigo is the president of Strawberry Productions.

Voiced by: Hisao Egawa (Japanese); Brandon Hearnsberger(English) Ichigo is the president of Strawberry Productions. Miyako Saitō Voiced by: Lynn (Japanese); Christina Kelly(English)

Miyako is the wife of Ichigo Saitou and acts as the primary caretaker for Aqua and Ruby after Ai’s death.

Voiced by: Lynn (Japanese); Christina Kelly(English) Miyako is the wife of Ichigo Saitou and acts as the primary caretaker for Aqua and Ruby after Ai’s death. MEM-cho Voiced by: Rumi Okubo(Japanese); Juliet Simmons(English)

MEM-cho is a YouTube and TikTok star that signs up for LoveNow.

Voiced by: Rumi Okubo(Japanese); Juliet Simmons(English) MEM-cho is a YouTube and TikTok star that signs up for LoveNow. Pieyon Voiced by: Taishi Murata

Pieyon is an anonymous famous physical training Youtuber affiliated with Strawberry Productions

Voiced by: Taishi Murata Pieyon is an anonymous famous physical training Youtuber affiliated with Strawberry Productions Frill Shiranui Voiced by: Asami Seto (Japanese); Annie Wild (English)

Frill is a student of Youtou High School’s Performing Arts Program and one of Ruby’s classmates.

Voiced by: Asami Seto (Japanese); Annie Wild (English) Frill is a student of Youtou High School’s Performing Arts Program and one of Ruby’s classmates. Melt Narushima Voiced by: Seiji Maeda (Japanese); Bryson Baugus (English)

Melt is a model and actor affiliated with Sonic Stage Productions.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Plot

While information about what will happen in Oshi no Ko season 2 is currently limited, fans of the anime and manga will have no trouble predicting what will occur. Episode 11 “Idol” concluded with Aqua being invited to become part of the Lala Lai Theatrical Company, the same theater company to whom Ai belonged, for their production of Tokyo Blade. Kaburagi speculated that Ai met Aqua and Ruby’s father in Lala Lai, therefore he will likely use his participation with Tokyo Blade to learn more about his history with them and, potentially, uncover his father’s identity in order to exact retribution.

However, Season 2 of Oshi no Ko is unlikely to conclude there. Season 1 spanned the first four volumes of the manga, so if Season 2 follows a similar timeline, it should air up to volume 8, which not only drastically alters Ruby’s position in the plot but also marks the beginning of the “main story,” with the first seven volumes functioning as a prelude. Such a cliffhanger would be fitting for the conclusion of Oshi no Ko season 2, but until further details are revealed, all we can do is conjecture.

Where to watch Oshi No Ko Season 2?

The second season of Oshi No Ko will premiere exclusively on HIDIVE. Along with Aka Akasaka’s musical masterwork, the second season of Spy Classroom was revealed as part of Hidive’s future roadmap for exclusive streaming of a select number of anime episodes.

Considering that the pilot episode is available on Netflix and Hulu, that adds up to eighty. Possibly the second season will be made available on other services once it has finished broadcasting, but if you want to be on the safe side, sign up for HIDIVE when the anime returns.

Oshi No Ko Season 1 Rating

Over 2,121 people have voted, giving the show a 9.0/10 rating on IMDb. On MyAnimeList, it has over 135,992 votes and a rating of 9.07 out of 10. The intelligent and entertaining conversation that keeps listeners interested is also noteworthy. Both critics and viewers found satisfaction in Oshi no Ko.