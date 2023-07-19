Bocchi The Rock! Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know Far

Based on Aki Hamaji’s Japanese four-panel manga series of the same name, ‘Bocchi the Rock’ is a slice-of-life music anime that follows a shy, introverted teen named Hitori Gotou as she pursues her dream of becoming a famous rock star. When drummer Nijika Ijichi unexpectedly invites her to join the band, the not-so-popular Kessoku, her wish comes true. Despite the fact that their initial performance was less than stellar, Hitori and the rest of the band were inspired to keep working together out of their common passion for music.

The slice-of-life series, which premiered on October 9, 2022, astonished many viewers by becoming one of the highest-rated anime of all time. After the first season’s conclusion, it’s no surprise that viewers are eager to find out more information about what’s in store for the second. If you’re wondering the same thing, you’re in luck because we have the answers.

Bocchi The Rock! Season 2 Renewal Status

Bocchi The Rock has a devoted fanbase that is eager to hear updates regarding season 2. Season 1 of Bocchi The Rock spanned 20 chapters in the manga. With 5 volumes of manga, there are enough stories for the anime to adapt. The Clover Works studio has neither confirmed nor denied rumors that there may be a second season of Bocchi The Rock, but they have dropped hints that it may happen.

Bocchi The Rock! Season 2 Release Date

There has been no official word on when Season 2 of Bocchi the Rock! will air, so all we can do is speculate. Greenlighting a second season of a highly successful show can happen even before the first season concludes. There has been no confirmation of a second season, and the anime’s finale aired in late December 2022. Nonetheless, Season 2 of Bocchi the Rock! has not been officially canceled. Oftentimes, the second season of a show won’t be announced until months or even years following the first.

Although the second season of a very successful anime can be made in as little as a year after the first, it is more common for the production of a sequel to take two years or more. Due to the studios’ tight constraints and the necessity to plan the anime they are making in advance, beloved characters may have to wait.

Bocchi The Rock! Cast and characters

Hitori Gotō Voiced by: Yoshino Aoyama

The protagonist and lead guitarist of Kessoku Band.

The drummer and founder of Kessoku Band.

The aloof, quiet and mischievous bassist of Kessoku Band with a cool demeanor and an androgynous appearance

The vocalist and secondary guitarist of Kessoku Band

The bassist and vocalist of SICK HACK. An alcoholic who spends most of her money on booze

The guitarist of SICK HACK. Her surname comes from Katzuya Shimizu.

The drummer of SICK HACK.

Voiced by: Maki Kawase The drummer of SICK HACK. Yoyoko Ōtsuki : The guitarist and vocalist of SIDEROS. Her surname comes from Kenji Ōtsuki.

: The guitarist and vocalist of SIDEROS. Her surname comes from Kenji Ōtsuki. Akubi Hasegawa : The drummer of SIDEROS. Her surname comes from Kōji Hasegawa.

: The drummer of SIDEROS. Her surname comes from Kōji Hasegawa. Fūko Honjō : The guitarist of SIDEROS, whose surname comes from Toshiaki Honjō.

: The guitarist of SIDEROS, whose surname comes from Toshiaki Honjō. Yuyu Uchida : The bassist of SIDEROS. Her surname comes from Yūichirō Uchida.

: The bassist of SIDEROS. Her surname comes from Yūichirō Uchida. Seika Ijichi Voiced by: Maaya Uchida

Nijika’s older sister and the manager of STARRY

The unnamed public address system engineer of STARRY

: The manager of FOLT. Poison Yami : A freelance writer who contributes to music information websites.

: A freelance writer who contributes to music information websites. Miyako Shiba : A manager of Stray Beat, a record label.

: A manager of Stray Beat, a record label. Michiyo Gotō Voiced by: Rie Suegara

Hitori’s mother.

Hitori’s father, whose face is never shown. Hitori’s first guitar was originally his.

Hitori’s younger sister.

The family’s pet dog, is named after Jimi Hendrix.

Bocchi The Rock! Season 2 Plot

There will be rumors that Hitori would be better off without her bandmates, who are said to be holding her back, leaving her to ponder their relationship in season 2. But Hitori will change her perspective since she realizes that the people in the Kessoku band have helped her develop as a person. The members of the band have decided not to let the naysayers deter them from taking part in the Mikakunin Riot festival.

Hitori, who struggles with loneliness and social anxiety, will have her emotional control put to the test during the festival’s live performance round. In addition to all of these obstacles, Kessoku will have to deal with a rival band called SIDERS, whose leader is the gifted musician Yoyoko Ootsuki. The former will become famous, and the latter will view Hitori and her companions as enemies who must be vanquished at all costs.

Bocchi The Rock! Season 2 Trailer

There hasn’t even been a teaser for the Anime because it hasn’t been picked up for a second season.

Bocchi The Rock! Season 1 Rating

Bocchi It’s safe to say that The Rock hasn’t exactly broken out like Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, or Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood has. Despite these flaws, it was awarded an 8.3/10 by IMDb users. In addition, it landed on My Anime List’s Top Fall 2022 Anime list.

Bocchi The first season of The Rock was met with mixed reactions from viewers and critics. Some even called it a cringe-worthy comedic drama. However, some reviewers and viewers thought it was a fresh comedy with musical elements. Hitori alias Bocchi is a sympathetic character because he is an introvert who has trouble performing in front of an audience, an issue that is all too real in today’s world.

Where to watch Bocchi The Rock!?

Since Netflix allows users to choose the region in which they watch content, the first season of Bocchi The Rock is accessible in multiple countries and languages.