D.P. Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In August 2021, Netflix found a heartfelt gem when it released D.P., a heartfelt K-drama series that shows how hard it is for young South Korean men to do their two military service years.

Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-Kyun, as well as Son Seok-koo, play the main characters in the show. At first, it came out again on Netflix on August 27, 2021, in six parts.

The series is about a young private whose job is to catch army deserters. It shows how hard it is for enlistees to do their mandatory calls to duty. Moreover, the fans as well as show addicts could indeed help anticipate the Second season of the show’s rejuvenation for a second season.

D.P. Season 2 Release Date

Netflix hasn’t said when exactly season 2 of D.P. will be out. But on January 17, the platform said that the show would not start until the third period of 2023.

D.P. Season 2 Cast

As of right now, there is nothing new to say about Season 2’s cast. But we think the majority of the cast will be back for a third season. Keeping that in mind, here is the possible cast of season 2.

Jung Hae-in as Private Ahn Joon-ho

Koo Kyo-hwan as Corporal Han Ho-yell

Kim Sung-kyun as Sergeant First Class Park Beom-gu

Son Seok-koo as Captain Im Ji-sub

Ji Jin-Hee as Gu Ja-woon

Kim Ji-Hyun as Lieutenant Colonel Seo-eun

Cho Hyun-chul as Jo Suk-bong

Shin Seung-ho as Hwang Jang-soo

Park Se-joon as Heo Ki-young

Park Jung-woo as Shin Woo-suk

Kim Dong-young as Choi Joon-mok

Lee Jun-yMokg as Jung Hyun-min

Choi Joon-young as Heo Chi-do

Moon Sang-hoon as Kim Roo-ri

Hyun Bong-sik as Chun Yong-duk

Hong Kyung as Ryu Yi-kang

Bae Yoo-ram as Kim Kyu

D.P. Season 2 Plot

The last season ended on a very tense note, with Suk Bong trying to take Hwang Jie hostage and planning to kill him. However, Jun-ho stopped Suk Bong from beating the deserter, which was a good thing.

In no time at all, Suk-Bong is surrounded by militia, so he has no option but to shoot himself. But he points this at his head, and the gun goes off in his neck, causing him to bleed out and call out for his mother.

After Suk-bong abducted Jang-soo as well as took john to an air-raid shelter under a tunnel in Gangwon Province, he was able to trick the authorities again after Sergeant Park attempted to save Jang-soo failed.

Park finally got away from Suk-bong and tried to get out of the tunnel, but a crazy Suk-bong caught up with him and started holding a gun to his head.

Jang-soo tried to convince Suk-bong to spare his life by saying that the South Korean army would change if he let him live. However, Suk-bong was too cynical to be convinced.

Then, Jang-soo tried to appeal to Suk-romantic bong’s side, which worked for a short time first before the special forces unit swept up to them and surrounded them. Suk-bong shoots himself because he was caught off guard.

Sergeant Park was then punished for making a mistake, and Captain Ji-sup was transferred to a new unit. Jun-ho was still in the middle of his 2 military services when he joined the recruits in their marching drill. He then left the group and went in the opposite direction, to an unknown location.

Season 2 may be about how Jun-ho plans to stay away from the military and how he will use the skills he learned as just a D.P. soldier to achieve this goal. It’s still not clear if Suk-bong seems to be alive or dead.

Detective Han said in season 1 that he wanted to do a thorough investigation into the Suk unit. bong’s This means that in the next season, we could learn about a long history of harassment and bullying in the military.