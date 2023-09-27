Oshi No Ko Chapter 129 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The release of Oshi No Ko Chapter 129 is imminent. Oshi No Ko, written by Doga Koba, also the author of Kaguya Sama: Love Is War, is much more than its subject matter.

With an extremely common anime adaptation, Oshi No Ko’s popularity continues to soar. The superb manga source material for Oshi no Ko extends far beyond what has been shown so far on television.

Since April 23, 2020, creator Aka Akasaka and artist Mengo Yokoyari have provided a steady stream of manga chapter releases.

The preceding chapter dealt with Miyako Saitou’s past, detailing how she became involved in the Tokyo nightlife.

Unfortunately, shortly after her graduation, everything began to decline. Ichigo offered her the opportunity to work backstage at Strawberries Productions at that time.

During this, Ichigo promised Miyako that He would flood the Tokyo dome with neon sticks one day.

Miyako shared this ambition with him, but after the abandoned her, that she was left to pursue it on her own.

The release date for Chapter 127 of Oshi no Ko is quickly approaching. This manga series received the admiration and support among its fanbase over the past three years.

The series explores the world of music artists, casting light on the internal turmoil and obstacles that lay beneath their glamorous lives.

The manga adaptation of Oshi no Ko has also been adapted into an anime series. The first season with the anime has successfully concluded.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 129 Release Date

The release of Chapter 129 of Oshi No Ko is scheduled for October 12, 2023. On this much-anticipated date, fans that this popular comic book series can anticipate the next chapter. In this thrilling section, the protagonists’ travels become increasingly intriguing.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 129 Plot

There is currently no summary available for Chapter 128. So you can read the story from the previous chapter.

Fans have high expectations for Oshi No Ko Chapter 127 after the events in Chapter 126 were released online over the weekend.

After Miyako confronts President Ichigo in Chapter 126, her decision will be revealed in Chapter 127.

President Ichigo and Miyako had aspirations of performing within the large domes together, but following the murder of Ai, everything changed.

Miyako was also devastated by this, but she rose to the occasion, reared twins who were just her own, and brought the company back to its feet.

On this perilous voyage, Aqua uses this fury to infiltrate the business behind the scenes and track lower their father’s murderer.

In the new chapter, we will learn why he fled after the murder of Ai, his most beloved idol.

We are hopeful that the upcoming chapter will reveal more about Ai’s enigmatic past, and we won’t end up disappointed.

My Star or My Idol’s Child is the literal translation of the manga Oshi No Ko, which is a dramatic supernatural manga. It clarifies the meaning of the expression “all that glitters is not gold.”

Doctor Amamiya Gorou along with hospital patient Tendouji Sarina are obsessed with the well-known idol Hoshino Ai and her virtually divine stage presence.

The situation becomes intriguing when the idol arrives at his rural hospital while expectant with twins.

On the delivery date, Gorou was assassinated. However, this does not imply that his existence is over; he and Tendouji are reborn as Ai’s offspring, Aquamarine and Ruby, with all of their cognitive abilities intact.

A few years later, Ai is murdered in her own home by an admirer who dislikes her for having children, and Aqua believes the murderers were sent by the children’s biological father.

In any case, it is unlawful for idols to engage in sexual activity unless the agency or a member inside the agency facilitates it.

After the light of their existence has been extinguished, they are forced clean with picking up the remains.

Ruby uses this fire to become an idol like her mother, which is tragic given how naive she is as well as how little she understands of what she is putting herself into.

Ai and Kyouka faced off in the idol fandom in the previous chapter. This will undoubtedly result in drama and tension.

If you wish to learn more about what actually transpired in Oshi no Ko, you can review its chapter summaries, like Oshi no Ko Chapter 125, Oshi no Ko Chapter 126, and Hoshi no Ko Chapter 127.